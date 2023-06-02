

Bangladesh want to make them proud in WC: Nic Pothas



"Every team have an eye on the World Cup and we are no exception," Pothas told journalists on Thursday during Bangladesh team's practice session at Mirpur.



"Cricketers of Bangladesh want to do well. We want to do our self proud in the World Cup".



We therefore do not want to worry about things beyond our control. We should think about our own house. Hope we do well" he added.



"I've been following the Bangladesh team for a long time. In the last 6-7 months, they have played some wonderful cricket.



I believe they have the ability to go a long way in the future," he said.



Team Bangladesh is now getting ready to hosts Afghanistan for one-off Test followed by three ODIs and couple of T20i matches.



The two sides met in red-ball affair for once earlier in 2019, in which the hosts suffered a 224-run loss.



The South Africa origin Bangladesh's coach wants to find a remedy against mighty Afghan spinning attack.



He said, "They have a top spin attack, so the challenge is exciting. The excitement is in solving the problem. We have to make sure we have solutions for what they bring."



Pothas, 49, coached West Indies (2018-2019) and Sri Lanka (2017-2018) earlier, express his belief that the Tigers will get the 'wave' in favour in Test cricket.



"In your opinion, your guys are not doing as well as you'd like them to do in Tests," Pothas continued. "That wave will come again. Having seen their ability in the camp and away, there's no reason why we can't get better."



Afghanistan will arrive in Dhaka on June 10 to play the lone Test of the series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur between June 14 and 18.



