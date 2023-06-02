Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 June, 2023, 12:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Three matches of BPL to be held today

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Three matches of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football will be held today (Friday) at three separate venues across the country.

On the day, holders Bashundhara Kings take on Federation Cup champions Mohammedan Sporting Club at Bashundhara Sports Complex and Abahani Limited meet Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra face Azampur Football Club Uttara at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh.
All the matches kick off at 4 pm.
Bashundhara Kings, who confirmed the fourth straight league title of their previous match, dominate the league table with 46 points from 17 matches while the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan Sporting Club stand at fourth position with 23 points from 16 matches.

Federation Cup runners-up Abahani Limited rank second position in the league table with 34 points from 17 matches while Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club stand at sixth position in the table with 21 points from 16 outings.

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra rank fifth position in the league table with 22 points from 16 matches while bottom-ranked Azampur Football Club collected four points playing the same number of matches. �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh want to make them proud in WC: Nic Pothas
Three matches of BPL to be held today
Afghan spinner Khan to miss start of Sri Lanka series
Stokes confident Tests and T20s can co-exist as Ashes fever builds
Guests set mammoth target for hosts
Broad strikes as Ireland collapse at Lord's
Djokovic continues French Open progress
No swag, but Ronaldo puts swagger in Saudi football


Latest News
Woman killed in B'baria road crash
President off to Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Lightning kills boy in Kishoreganj
Six La Liga teams battling to beat drop on final day
Mother, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Taylor Swift fans report 'amnesia' following Eras show
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Ten injured in CU BCL infighting
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
As Messi rumours swirl, an Argentine takes charge in Miami
Most Read News
Samrat can go abroad for treatment
Child pornography: Youth held on Google's information
Finance Minister places Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget in JS
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on July 17
Erdogan, PM Hasina vow to take Dhaka-Ankara ties to new height
Deal signed with Qatar to get additional 1.5 million tons LNG per year
Proposed budget will help build Smart Bangladesh: Quader
Couple among three killed in Feni road accident
Proposed budget is for looting, laundering money in smart way: Amir Khasru
Budget is unrealistic: CPD
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft