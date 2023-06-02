Three matches of BPL to be held today







Three matches of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football will be held today (Friday) at three separate venues across the country.On the day, holders Bashundhara Kings take on Federation Cup champions Mohammedan Sporting Club at Bashundhara Sports Complex and Abahani Limited meet Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra face Azampur Football Club Uttara at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh.All the matches kick off at 4 pm.Bashundhara Kings, who confirmed the fourth straight league title of their previous match, dominate the league table with 46 points from 17 matches while the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan Sporting Club stand at fourth position with 23 points from 16 matches.Federation Cup runners-up Abahani Limited rank second position in the league table with 34 points from 17 matches while Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club stand at sixth position in the table with 21 points from 16 outings.Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra rank fifth position in the league table with 22 points from 16 matches while bottom-ranked Azampur Football Club collected four points playing the same number of matches. �BSS