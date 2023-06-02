Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 June, 2023, 12:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Afghan spinner Khan to miss start of Sri Lanka series

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

COLOMBO, JUNE 1: A back injury has ruled Afghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan out of the start of the three-match series against Sri Lanka, which starts on Friday.

The 24-year-old is the highest wicket taker for Afghanistan, with 163 scalps to his name in one-day international cricket.
"Obviously it's a huge loss for us," Afghan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi told journalists on Thursday.
"He's been a key performer over the years and we will miss him. But that also provides someone else an opportunity, and it's a good challenge against a strong team like Sri Lanka."

Afghanistan have their bowling bases covered with off-spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, and left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad.

The three matches between Friday and June 7 will all be played at Hambantota in Sri Lanka's south, which has not hosted an international match since February 2020.

Afghanistan have already qualified for this year's World Cup in India but Sri Lanka must play a qualifying round in Zimbabwe.

"The focus will be on winning the series," Hashmatullah said. "With the World Cup ahead and played in similar conditions, we'll use it as preparation and take a look at some of the players in our ranks."

Sri Lanka have recalled opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne to stabilise their batting.
The 35-year-old last played in an ODI more than two years ago.

"We already brought in Angelo Mathews into the fold in our last white-ball series," captain Dasun Shanaka said.
"We have a relatively young team and it is good to have that depth."
 
Dushmantha Chameera is expected to lead the attack, making a comeback from injury after seven months.

Sri Lanka also have injury concerns, with leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga a doubtful starter with a foot problem.

Opening batsman Pathum Nissanka has recovered from a back injury but hard-hitting batter Kusal Perera pulled out due to a hamstring strain.

Sri Lanka have also called up Indian Premier League winner Matheesha Pathirana, a key player in the Chennai Super Kings team that won a record-equalling fifth title on Monday.

Pathirana, nicknamed "Baby Malinga" for his slingshot action similar to Sri Lanka great Lasith Malinga, has played two T20s for his country.

"No doubt he has got a bright future ahead and will have a big impact in years to come," Shanaka said.

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran and Riaz Hassan.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Dushan Hemantha.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh want to make them proud in WC: Nic Pothas
Three matches of BPL to be held today
Afghan spinner Khan to miss start of Sri Lanka series
Stokes confident Tests and T20s can co-exist as Ashes fever builds
Guests set mammoth target for hosts
Broad strikes as Ireland collapse at Lord's
Djokovic continues French Open progress
No swag, but Ronaldo puts swagger in Saudi football


Latest News
Woman killed in B'baria road crash
President off to Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Lightning kills boy in Kishoreganj
Six La Liga teams battling to beat drop on final day
Mother, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Taylor Swift fans report 'amnesia' following Eras show
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Ten injured in CU BCL infighting
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
As Messi rumours swirl, an Argentine takes charge in Miami
Most Read News
Samrat can go abroad for treatment
Child pornography: Youth held on Google's information
Finance Minister places Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget in JS
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on July 17
Erdogan, PM Hasina vow to take Dhaka-Ankara ties to new height
Deal signed with Qatar to get additional 1.5 million tons LNG per year
Proposed budget will help build Smart Bangladesh: Quader
Couple among three killed in Feni road accident
Proposed budget is for looting, laundering money in smart way: Amir Khasru
Budget is unrealistic: CPD
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft