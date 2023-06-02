Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 June, 2023, 12:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Stokes confident Tests and T20s can co-exist as Ashes fever builds

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

LONDON, JUNE 1: England captain Ben Stokes insisted he had no fears for the future of Test cricket as he prepares to lead his side in an Ashes series against arch-rivals Australia.

England begin their home red-ball season in a lone, four-day, Test against Ireland at Lord's starting Thursday.

There have long been concerns about franchise Twenty20 cricket crowding out the traditional long-format game, except for marquee series such as the five-match Ashes campaign that begins next month.

These worries intensified when Ireland left rising star Josh Little out of their squad for this week's encounter.

The fast bowler was rested after a successful Indian Premier League spell with runners-up Gujarat Titans and ahead of a 50-over World Cup qualification tournament in Zimbabwe.

Cricket Ireland's high performance director Richard Holdsworth  said the Lord's Test was not a "pinnacle event" for his side this season.

Stokes, a World Cup winner with England in both 50-over and T20 cricket as well as a mainstay of the Test side, was sympathetic.

But the 31-year-old all-rounder also told reporters at Lord's on Wednesday: "I've always been a huge advocate of the Test format.

The whole landscape and the whole game of cricket is literally just changing in front of everyone's eyes so quickly."

"Look at what T20 has done for the game in general, the amount of attraction it's brought -- new fans, new players its brought into playing cricket regardless of the format and also what T20 has been able to bring in terms of Test cricket...So, I don't see a world where T20 and Tests aren't being played in the future."    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh want to make them proud in WC: Nic Pothas
Three matches of BPL to be held today
Afghan spinner Khan to miss start of Sri Lanka series
Stokes confident Tests and T20s can co-exist as Ashes fever builds
Guests set mammoth target for hosts
Broad strikes as Ireland collapse at Lord's
Djokovic continues French Open progress
No swag, but Ronaldo puts swagger in Saudi football


Latest News
Woman killed in B'baria road crash
President off to Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Lightning kills boy in Kishoreganj
Six La Liga teams battling to beat drop on final day
Mother, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Taylor Swift fans report 'amnesia' following Eras show
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Ten injured in CU BCL infighting
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
As Messi rumours swirl, an Argentine takes charge in Miami
Most Read News
Samrat can go abroad for treatment
Child pornography: Youth held on Google's information
Finance Minister places Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget in JS
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on July 17
Erdogan, PM Hasina vow to take Dhaka-Ankara ties to new height
Deal signed with Qatar to get additional 1.5 million tons LNG per year
Proposed budget will help build Smart Bangladesh: Quader
Couple among three killed in Feni road accident
Proposed budget is for looting, laundering money in smart way: Amir Khasru
Budget is unrealistic: CPD
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft