Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 June, 2023, 12:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

West Indies A tour of Bangladesh

Guests set mammoth target for hosts

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Sports Reporter

Guests set mammoth target for hosts

Guests set mammoth target for hosts

Bangladesh-A team had to go many a mile to conquer their maiden victory over touring West Indies-A as the hosts need 414 runs to win in the last day of the 3rd and the final unofficial Test.

Chasing 461, the home team ended day-3 posting 47 runs on the board without any damage from 13.5 overs when the game of the day called off due to bad light.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Zakir Hasan were batting on 28 and 14 runs respectively at that juncture of the game.

Earlier in the morning, Bangladesh resumed batting in their first innings from overnight's 157 for seven and were bowled out for 205. Batter at 9 Nasum Ahmed was the leading Bangladesh scorer in the innings, who scored 38 runs.

Veerasammy Permaul hauled three wickets for guests while Kevin Sinclair and Anderson Phillip shared two wickets each as Akeem Jordan and Raymon Reifer took one wicket apiece.

Instead of sending Bangladesh-A follow-on, West Indian came to bat for the 2nd time and declared their innings on 220 for five. Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul remained unbeaten on 83, who scored as many runs in the first innings as well.

Besides, skipper Joshua Da Silva missed a fifty for three runs.

Saif Hasan took three wickets and Nasum picked the rest.

West Indians won the toss on Tuesday and preferred to bat first.

They hoarded 445 runs in the first innings ridding on the bat of Chanderpaul (83), Da Silva (82), Kevin Sinclair (60), Alick Athanaze (59) and Raymon Reifer (56).

Bangladesh left arm orthodox Nasum Ahmed hauled five wickets for 133 runs while Musfik Hasan and Shoriful Islam notched two wickets each as Mahmudul Hasan Joy picked the rest.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh want to make them proud in WC: Nic Pothas
Three matches of BPL to be held today
Afghan spinner Khan to miss start of Sri Lanka series
Stokes confident Tests and T20s can co-exist as Ashes fever builds
Guests set mammoth target for hosts
Broad strikes as Ireland collapse at Lord's
Djokovic continues French Open progress
No swag, but Ronaldo puts swagger in Saudi football


Latest News
Woman killed in B'baria road crash
President off to Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Lightning kills boy in Kishoreganj
Six La Liga teams battling to beat drop on final day
Mother, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Taylor Swift fans report 'amnesia' following Eras show
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Ten injured in CU BCL infighting
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
As Messi rumours swirl, an Argentine takes charge in Miami
Most Read News
Samrat can go abroad for treatment
Child pornography: Youth held on Google's information
Finance Minister places Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget in JS
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on July 17
Erdogan, PM Hasina vow to take Dhaka-Ankara ties to new height
Deal signed with Qatar to get additional 1.5 million tons LNG per year
Proposed budget will help build Smart Bangladesh: Quader
Couple among three killed in Feni road accident
Proposed budget is for looting, laundering money in smart way: Amir Khasru
Budget is unrealistic: CPD
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft