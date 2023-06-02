

Guests set mammoth target for hosts



Chasing 461, the home team ended day-3 posting 47 runs on the board without any damage from 13.5 overs when the game of the day called off due to bad light.



Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Zakir Hasan were batting on 28 and 14 runs respectively at that juncture of the game.

Earlier in the morning, Bangladesh resumed batting in their first innings from overnight's 157 for seven and were bowled out for 205. Batter at 9 Nasum Ahmed was the leading Bangladesh scorer in the innings, who scored 38 runs.



Veerasammy Permaul hauled three wickets for guests while Kevin Sinclair and Anderson Phillip shared two wickets each as Akeem Jordan and Raymon Reifer took one wicket apiece.



Instead of sending Bangladesh-A follow-on, West Indian came to bat for the 2nd time and declared their innings on 220 for five. Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul remained unbeaten on 83, who scored as many runs in the first innings as well.



Besides, skipper Joshua Da Silva missed a fifty for three runs.



Saif Hasan took three wickets and Nasum picked the rest.



West Indians won the toss on Tuesday and preferred to bat first.



They hoarded 445 runs in the first innings ridding on the bat of Chanderpaul (83), Da Silva (82), Kevin Sinclair (60), Alick Athanaze (59) and Raymon Reifer (56).



Bangladesh left arm orthodox Nasum Ahmed hauled five wickets for 133 runs while Musfik Hasan and Shoriful Islam notched two wickets each as Mahmudul Hasan Joy picked the rest.



Bangladesh-A team had to go many a mile to conquer their maiden victory over touring West Indies-A as the hosts need 414 runs to win in the last day of the 3rd and the final unofficial Test.Chasing 461, the home team ended day-3 posting 47 runs on the board without any damage from 13.5 overs when the game of the day called off due to bad light.Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Zakir Hasan were batting on 28 and 14 runs respectively at that juncture of the game.Earlier in the morning, Bangladesh resumed batting in their first innings from overnight's 157 for seven and were bowled out for 205. Batter at 9 Nasum Ahmed was the leading Bangladesh scorer in the innings, who scored 38 runs.Veerasammy Permaul hauled three wickets for guests while Kevin Sinclair and Anderson Phillip shared two wickets each as Akeem Jordan and Raymon Reifer took one wicket apiece.Instead of sending Bangladesh-A follow-on, West Indian came to bat for the 2nd time and declared their innings on 220 for five. Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul remained unbeaten on 83, who scored as many runs in the first innings as well.Besides, skipper Joshua Da Silva missed a fifty for three runs.Saif Hasan took three wickets and Nasum picked the rest.West Indians won the toss on Tuesday and preferred to bat first.They hoarded 445 runs in the first innings ridding on the bat of Chanderpaul (83), Da Silva (82), Kevin Sinclair (60), Alick Athanaze (59) and Raymon Reifer (56).Bangladesh left arm orthodox Nasum Ahmed hauled five wickets for 133 runs while Musfik Hasan and Shoriful Islam notched two wickets each as Mahmudul Hasan Joy picked the rest.