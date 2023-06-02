Video
Djokovic continues French Open progress

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

PARIS, JUNE 1: Novak Djokovic brushed aside the furore surrounding his recent comments about clashes in Kosovo by easing into the French Open third round on Wednesday, then saying they reflected what he "stands for".

Djokovic, who is chasing a men's record 23rd Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros, came through a marathon first set against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics before prevailing 7-6 (7/2), 6-0, 6-3 in the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

He had scrawled the message "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence" on a camera following his first-round match on Monday.

"I would say it again, but I don't need to because you have my quotes," said Djokovic on Wednesday.

"I'm aware that a lot of people would disagree, but it is what it is. It's something that I stand for. So that's all."

There was plenty of drama on the court too during an 87-minute opening set which saw Djokovic broken while he was serving for it.

But eight previous break points saved proved key for the third seed as Djokovic went on to dominate a tie-break.

World number 83 Fucsovics could not maintain his level, though, as Djokovic raced through the next seven games.

Fucsovics rallied by breaking back early in the third set and again when Djokovic served for the match.

But Djokovic wrapped up victory in the next game on his second match point.    �AFP


