Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 June, 2023, 12:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

PSG coach hopes Messi will get good welcome in 'last game' for club

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

PSG coach hopes Messi will get good welcome in 'last game' for club

PSG coach hopes Messi will get good welcome in 'last game' for club

PARIS, JUNE 1: Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier said on Thursday he hopes fans will give Lionel Messi a cordial reception in his final game at their Parc des Princes home.

The game on Saturday against Clermont will mark the end of Messi's two-year stay at Qatar-backed PSG, who have already been crowned Ligue 1 champions for a record 11th time.

The Argentinian World Cup winner has been booed by the club's supporters on more than one occasion following PSG's elimination from the Champions League by Bayern Munich in the last 16.

"(It) will be his last game at the Parc des Princes and I dare hope he will get the best possible welcome," Galtier said at a press conference.

"He has been important, always available."

Galtier said he "never found" the criticism of 35-year-old Messi justified, pointing to his statistics at PSG this season of 21 goals and 20 assists.

"He has always been at the service of the team, as the passer and finisher," Galtier said.

"I have had the privilege to coach the best player in the history of football. It has been a great privilege."
The chances of Messi returning to his former club Barcelona appear to be fading.

One possible destination is Saudi Arabia, where he would join his former Real Madrid sparring partner Cristiano Ronaldo in a deal potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

A source close to the negotiations told AFP in May that the forward had an agreement to move to the Saudi Arabian league, without specifying which club he would join.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh want to make them proud in WC: Nic Pothas
Three matches of BPL to be held today
Afghan spinner Khan to miss start of Sri Lanka series
Stokes confident Tests and T20s can co-exist as Ashes fever builds
Guests set mammoth target for hosts
Broad strikes as Ireland collapse at Lord's
Djokovic continues French Open progress
No swag, but Ronaldo puts swagger in Saudi football


Latest News
Woman killed in B'baria road crash
President off to Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Lightning kills boy in Kishoreganj
Six La Liga teams battling to beat drop on final day
Mother, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Taylor Swift fans report 'amnesia' following Eras show
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Ten injured in CU BCL infighting
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
As Messi rumours swirl, an Argentine takes charge in Miami
Most Read News
Samrat can go abroad for treatment
Child pornography: Youth held on Google's information
Finance Minister places Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget in JS
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on July 17
Erdogan, PM Hasina vow to take Dhaka-Ankara ties to new height
Deal signed with Qatar to get additional 1.5 million tons LNG per year
Proposed budget will help build Smart Bangladesh: Quader
Couple among three killed in Feni road accident
Proposed budget is for looting, laundering money in smart way: Amir Khasru
Budget is unrealistic: CPD
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft