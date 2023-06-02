Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 June, 2023, 12:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD to Ratify Ship Recycling Convention in June

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Bangladesh is set to ratify an international convention in early June on recycling ships aimed at increasing safety and environmental standards, a senior official told Reuters.

"We expect the first week of June for the official declaration," said Mamunur Rashid, a deputy secretary with the Ministry of Industries, who said Bangladesh is the world's top ship breaking and recycling centre.

The Hong Kong Convention was adopted in 2009 by 63 countries and so far has been ratified by 20 nations, including India, representing some 30% of the gross tonnage of the world's merchant shipping, official data showed.

There are still dangerous working conditions including fires and falling steel plates, which kill or seriously injure workers across breaker yards in south Asia, which also includes India and Pakistan, NGO Shipbreaking Platform campaigners have said.

The Hong Kong Convention, a treaty set up by UN shipping agency the International Maritime Organization (IMO), was aimed at ensuring that ships, when being recycled after reaching the end of their operational lives, do not pose any unnecessary risks to human health, safety and to the environment.

"Once ratified, all countries will have a two-year grace period to convert ship breaking yards to green," the government official said. "Once yards are green, most of the work will be done by machines. So, deaths and injuries will be almost nil."

For the convention to come into force a minimum of 15 countries representing 40% of gross tonnage need to ratify the accord, an IMO spokesperson said, highlighting the work still needed to bring in other countries to reach that threshold.

William MacLachlan, partner with law firm HFW, said while the move by Bangladesh was welcome it would "not be a panacea to concerns around ship recycling capacity", adding that the world had moved on since the Convention was adopted.    �Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Higher import costs hurting economy, Finance Minister tells parliament
FinMin says he knows the hardships of the poor
BD to Ratify Ship Recycling Convention in June
Bangladesh national budget chronology
Universal pension scheme to be rolled out in FY24
Remittances slide by 10.27% in May
Asia's factories struggle for momentum amid patchy recovery
Small traders, artisans participate in BSCIC-Daffodil fair


Latest News
Woman killed in B'baria road crash
President off to Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Lightning kills boy in Kishoreganj
Six La Liga teams battling to beat drop on final day
Mother, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Taylor Swift fans report 'amnesia' following Eras show
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Ten injured in CU BCL infighting
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
As Messi rumours swirl, an Argentine takes charge in Miami
Most Read News
Samrat can go abroad for treatment
Child pornography: Youth held on Google's information
Finance Minister places Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget in JS
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on July 17
Erdogan, PM Hasina vow to take Dhaka-Ankara ties to new height
Deal signed with Qatar to get additional 1.5 million tons LNG per year
Proposed budget will help build Smart Bangladesh: Quader
Couple among three killed in Feni road accident
Proposed budget is for looting, laundering money in smart way: Amir Khasru
Budget is unrealistic: CPD
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft