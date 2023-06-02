Bangladesh national budget chronology







The size of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the next fiscal year (2023-24) has been finalized at Taka 2,77,582 crore.



It was the country's 52th budget and the 24th of the Awami League government in five terms.

According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BSS), the following is the chronology of national budget given along with the size of the Annual Development Programme (ADP).



