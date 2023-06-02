Remittances slide by 10.27% in May







A Bangladesh Bank official said the hundi cartel, an illegal cross-boundary financial transaction, is mainly responsible for the slide in remittance.



The falling remittances have already created an adverse impact on the country's foreign exchange reserves.

The reserves stood at $29.91 billion today in contrast to $42.20 billion during the same period a year ago.



Remittances, however, slightly increased 1.13 per cent year-on-year to $19.19 billion in the first 11 months of this fiscal year, data from the Bangladesh Bank showed.



Despite a surge in the outflow of migrant workers, remittances to Bangladesh declined 10.27 per cent year-on-year to $1.69 billion in May, an unpromising development that may deepen the volatility in the economy.A Bangladesh Bank official said the hundi cartel, an illegal cross-boundary financial transaction, is mainly responsible for the slide in remittance.The falling remittances have already created an adverse impact on the country's foreign exchange reserves.The reserves stood at $29.91 billion today in contrast to $42.20 billion during the same period a year ago.Remittances, however, slightly increased 1.13 per cent year-on-year to $19.19 billion in the first 11 months of this fiscal year, data from the Bangladesh Bank showed.