Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 June, 2023, 12:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asia's factories struggle for momentum amid patchy recovery

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

June 1: Factories in Asia's largest economies stepped up a gear in May as supply chain problems eased, business surveys showed on Thursday, but sluggish global demand remained a major challenge for many of the region's big exporters.

Purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs) for China and Japan showed swings in factory activity to growth in the month, in contrast to weak indicators from South Korea, Vietnam and Taiwan where declines continued.

India's factory activity expanded at the quickest pace since October 2020, a sign strong demand and output were supporting Asia's third-largest economy.

The patchy set of PMIs pointed to an uneven recovery from the pandemic, particularly in China, the world's second-largest economy, and clouds the outlook for growth in the region, but still provided some cause for optimism.

"The PMI surveys suggest that China's economic recovery was still ongoing in May, albeit at a slower pace. Waning fiscal support weighed on construction activity," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, analyst at Capital Economics.

"But manufacturing output ticked up and the service sector is still seeing decent gains, suggesting that Q2 GDP growth may not be as bad as many fear."

China's Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI rose to 50.9 in May from 49.5 in April, above the 50-point index mark that separates growth from contraction.

The reading surpassed expectations of 49.5 in a Reuters poll, a stark contrast to a deeper contraction activity seen in the official PMI released on Wednesday.

"Current economic growth lacks internal drive and that market entities lack sufficient confidence, highlighting the importance of expanding and restoring demand," said Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group.

But China's business confidence for the coming 12 months fell to a seven-month low amid concerns over global economic prospects, the Caixin survey showed.

Japan's final au Jibun Bank PMI rose to 50.6 in May, its first reading above the 50.0 threshold since October, as the economy's delayed re-opening from pandemic curbs lifted demand.

But separate data released on Wednesday showed Japanese factory output unexpectedly fell in April. While a survey of manufacturers forecast a 1.9% increase in May, a government official said weak overseas demand heightens the risk of a downward adjustment in their plans.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's PMI stood at 48.4 in May, slightly up from 48.1 in April but slumping into its longest spell of contractionary readings in 14 years, as slowing global demand hit output and orders.

Vietnam, Malaysia and Taiwan also saw factory activity shrink in May, while that of the Philippines expanded, the surveys showed.

Asia's economy is heavily reliant on the strength of China's recovery, which has been uneven with services spending outperforming activity in export-oriented sectors. �Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Higher import costs hurting economy, Finance Minister tells parliament
FinMin says he knows the hardships of the poor
BD to Ratify Ship Recycling Convention in June
Bangladesh national budget chronology
Universal pension scheme to be rolled out in FY24
Remittances slide by 10.27% in May
Asia's factories struggle for momentum amid patchy recovery
Small traders, artisans participate in BSCIC-Daffodil fair


Latest News
Woman killed in B'baria road crash
President off to Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Lightning kills boy in Kishoreganj
Six La Liga teams battling to beat drop on final day
Mother, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Taylor Swift fans report 'amnesia' following Eras show
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Ten injured in CU BCL infighting
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
As Messi rumours swirl, an Argentine takes charge in Miami
Most Read News
Samrat can go abroad for treatment
Child pornography: Youth held on Google's information
Finance Minister places Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget in JS
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on July 17
Erdogan, PM Hasina vow to take Dhaka-Ankara ties to new height
Deal signed with Qatar to get additional 1.5 million tons LNG per year
Proposed budget will help build Smart Bangladesh: Quader
Couple among three killed in Feni road accident
Proposed budget is for looting, laundering money in smart way: Amir Khasru
Budget is unrealistic: CPD
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft