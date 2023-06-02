Video
Small traders, artisans participate in BSCIC-Daffodil fair

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Desk

The Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) and Daffodil International University (DIU) have joined hands to organize a 5-day handicraft fair, commencing, at the ground floor of Daffodil Plaza, Sobhanbagh in the capital on Thursday, says a press release.

The opening ceremony of this fair took place this morning, with esteemed guests and dignitaries in attendance.

The chief guest at the opening ceremony was Muh: Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of BSCIC. Presided over by Professor Dr. M. Lutfar Rahman, Vice-Chancellor of Daffodil International University, Mr. Mohammad Nuruzzaman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Daffodil Family was present as the special guest.

In his address as the chief guest, BSCIC Chairman Mahbubur Rahman emphasized the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors, hailing the Handicraft Fair as an exemplary partnership.

He expressed delight in working with a leading, world-class institution like Daffodil International University, and encouraged the small, medium, and cottage industry sectors to leverage the university's innovations and new knowledge in areas such as information technology.

He assured them of BSCIC's unwavering support in enhancing their efficiency and competitiveness in the global fourth industrial revolution.

Professor Dr. M. Lutfar Rahman, in his speech as the President, highlighted Daffodil University's commitment to practical education that goes beyond traditional classroom lectures.

He underlined the significance of the nine-year-long collaboration between DIU and traditional institutions like BSCIC, as it has significantly contributed to improving the overall efficiency and capacity of the small, medium, and cottage industries.

He also mentioned DIU's unique four-year undergraduate honors course on Entrepreneurship Development, emphasizing the university's dedication to fostering entrepreneurial skills among its students.

The opening ceremony saw the presence of distinguished guests, including Professor Dr. Masum Iqbal, Dean,. Faculty of Business & Entrepreneurship of Daffodil International University.

The welcome address was delivered by Abu Taher Khan, Project Director of the Industrial Innovation Center of Daffodil International University.

The fair features the participation of 25 small entrepreneurs and artisans from across the country, showcasing a diverse range of products such as embroidery, jamdani, boutiques, leather handicrafts, various handicrafts, and honey.

The public will have the opportunity to visit the fair from 10 am to 8 pm every day until June 5, and explore the craftsmanship and creativity on display.


