

NCC Bank Directors celebrate their 500th meeting



Chairman of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar presided over the meeting while Vice-Chairman Sohela Hossain, Director and Past Chairman Abdus Salam, Director and Past Vice-Chairman Tanzina Ali, Director and Past Vice-Chairman Khairul Alam Chaklader and Independent Director Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud started the meeting by cutting cake, says a press release.



Besides, Director and Past Vice-Chairman A.S.M Mainuddin Monem, Director and Past Chairman Md. Abdul Awal, Past Chairman and Chairman of the Risk Management Committee Alhaj Md. Nurun Newaz, Director and Past Chairman Amjadul Ferdous Chowdhury, Past Chairman and Chairman of the Executive Committee S. M. Abu Mohsin, Director Mohammed Sazzad Un Newaz (virtually) and Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid along with Additional Managing Director M. Shamsul Arefin, Deputy Managing Directors' Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan and Md. Mahbub Alam and SEVP and Company Secretary Md. Monirul Alam also present the Meeting.

500th meeting of the Board of Directors of NCC Bank held at Bank's board room recently.Chairman of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar presided over the meeting while Vice-Chairman Sohela Hossain, Director and Past Chairman Abdus Salam, Director and Past Vice-Chairman Tanzina Ali, Director and Past Vice-Chairman Khairul Alam Chaklader and Independent Director Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud started the meeting by cutting cake, says a press release.Besides, Director and Past Vice-Chairman A.S.M Mainuddin Monem, Director and Past Chairman Md. Abdul Awal, Past Chairman and Chairman of the Risk Management Committee Alhaj Md. Nurun Newaz, Director and Past Chairman Amjadul Ferdous Chowdhury, Past Chairman and Chairman of the Executive Committee S. M. Abu Mohsin, Director Mohammed Sazzad Un Newaz (virtually) and Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid along with Additional Managing Director M. Shamsul Arefin, Deputy Managing Directors' Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan and Md. Mahbub Alam and SEVP and Company Secretary Md. Monirul Alam also present the Meeting.