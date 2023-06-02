Video
Friday, 2 June, 2023
NHRCB, World Vision to end violence against children

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed recently between World Vision, a child focused international development organisation, and the National Human Rights Commission of Bangladesh (NHRC) to end all forms of violence against children and build a country free from child marriage.

This MoU will uphold opportunities for both the organisations to be committed to do collective policy advocacy for strengthening child marriage monitoring system based on the government's National Action Plan 2018-2030 to prevent child marriage, fully implement the child marriage prevention committee at the local level, create alternative livelihood opportunities for families prone to child marriage, to establish child marriage-free village-union- Slums, to promulgate regulations in light of the Children Act, 2013 without delay, to ensure the effective implementation of the government's National Action Plan 2018-2030 to end child marriage and establish a  separate directorate for children, says a press release.
 
Through this MoU, World Vision's 'Amie Pari' (It takes me to end violence against children) campaign will be supported by the National Human Rights Commission to make advocacy activities more effective at the policy-making level of the government.
 
World Vision Bangladesh and National human rights commission will work together in the coming days to support the government's efforts to promote human rights in Bangladesh.

In addition, the two organisations will cooperate and advocate for the Bangladesh government and agencies to effectively commit to stopping child rights violations and taking necessary steps.

Kamal Uddin Ahmed, the Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Bangladesh chaired the signing ceremony while Suresh Bartlett, Natioan Director, represented  World Vision Bangladesh. Chandan Z. Gomes, the Senior Director of Operations of World Vision Bangladesh, shared the objective of this agreement.  

In addition, officials and representatives of World Vision Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Human Rights Commission at various levels were also present in the event. Nishath Sultana, the Deputy Director of Advocacy of World Vision Bangladesh, moderated the event.


