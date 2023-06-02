Video
'Smartphones realme C55, OPPO A57 are loved youngsters'

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Desk

Two smartphones realme C55 and and OPPO A57 now available in the market, offer the best-in-class features at reasonable prices and have been garnering much love from users, especially youngsters Released just a few months back, realme C55 came in as a unique addition to its champion C-series, equipped with four segment-first upgrades.

The OPPO A57, on the other hand, is yet another incredible offering by OPPO that exemplifies ultimate value, living up to the standards the brand has set, says a press release.
 
For photography enthusiasts, C55 is the only device in-segment to boast an incredible 64MP AI Primary camera, a 2MP B&W Camera, and an 8MP selfie Camera on the front, for magnificent images in a click.

To make it all even better, the device come with features like Night Mode, Street Photography, Bokeh Flare Portrait and AI Color Portrait, taking all photos to the next level.

Coming to OPPO A57, this incredible device features an ultra-high resolution 13MP camera with AI Dual Camera setup, along with an 8MP selfie camera. The camera also features options like AI Portrait Retouching, Portrait Bokeh and other artistic features.

realme C55 comes as the only device in its series to be offering a memory of 8GB/256GB. Making it even better through the smoothest performance ever, realme developed DRE Technology to expand 8GB RAM by up to 8GB for a 16GB-like experience.

On the other hand, the A57 comes with 8GB RAM Expansion (4GB+4GB), also ensuring a seamless performance. Both the devices support up to 1 TB external memory, enabling users to store all data with care.

Both these devices come with a 33W SUPERVOOC charging , backed by a massive 5000mAh battery! The realme device is also well supported by the intelligent five-core protection system - overcharge protection, over-voltage protection, over-current protection, over-temperature protection, and extreme case protection, for safe charging.


