Friday, 2 June, 2023, 12:16 PM
Singer observes World Environment Day with Friday offerBusiness Desk

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Electronics and Home Appliances company Singer Bangladesh has taken a commendable initiative to observe the World Environment Day in advance.

This Friday the 2nd June, any customer who places an order on singer's e-com site www.singerbd.com will receive a free medicinal sapling while receiving his free home delivery of the product.

Singer Bangladesh has taken this initiative to promote awareness among its customers and encourage them to plant trees and save the environment, says a press release.

Every Friday Singer Bangladesh's e-commerce site offers day long exclusive deals under the umbrella of "Uradhura Friday". 5 June is World Environment Day and this Friday the 2nd June, Singer is observing 'Uradhura Green Friday' on their e-commerce site.

"We are committed to sustainability. We believe that everyone has a role to play in protecting our planet. With this small initiative of delivering free medicinal saplings under Uradhura Green Friday, we can encourage our customers to make a difference." Said M.H.M. Fairoz, Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh Limited.

The Uradhura Green Friday event is a small step towards promoting a green environment.

Singer Bangladesh hopes that this initiative will inspire more people to take responsibility for the environment and incorporate eco-friendly practices into their daily lives. By doing so, we can reduce our carbon footprint and ensure that future generations inherit a healthy planet.


