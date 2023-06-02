Video
Friday, 2 June, 2023
Emirates brings back popular Skywards Everyday app

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Emirates is taking its loyalty programme experience to new heights with the relaunch of Skywards Everyday - an app that enables members to earn Skywards Miles all day, every day across dining, high street and luxury shopping, entertainment, beauty and wellness, groceries, and services.

Skywards Everyday allows unlock rewards faster, such as Cash+Miles on flights, hotel stays, duty free shopping and money-can't-buy-experiences, says a press release.

Three simple steps: Download, link and earn. To start earning Miles, simply download the Skywards Everyday app from iOS App Store or Google Play Store and log-in using Emirates Skywards details. Link up to five Visa or Mastercard debit or credit cards in the app.

Earn Miles every time you pay with any linked payment card at over 200 Skywards Everyday partners in the UAE.
Members earn 1 Mile for every AED 3 spent on high street shopping, leisure and entertainment, luxury shopping, beauty and wellness, services, and dining; and 1 Mile for every AED 5 spent on groceries and pharmacy.

Members who live outside the UAE can also download Skywards Everyday and earn Miles when they visit the country.

Emirates Skywards has more than 30 million members worldwide. Members can earn Skywards Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands.

Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours and money-can't-buy experiences.


