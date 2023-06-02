Swisscontact to digitize border formalities at Bhomra Land Port







The project launching ceremony for "Digitalization of Border Procedures at Bhomra Land Port" was held in the Ballroom of the Pan pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka recently, says a press release.



Bangladesh Shipping State Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, inaugurated the ceremony as the chief guest while Shipping Secretary Mostofa Kamal was a special guest.

Philippe Isler, Director of the Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation (GATF) delivered the keynote speech and the discussion was chaired by Md. Alamgir, chairman of Bangladesh Land port Authority (BLPA).



Mujibul Hasan, Country Director, Swisscontact Bangladesh, and Stephanie Dreifuss, Director Partners and Clients, Swisscontact Global, delivered the opening remarks.



Ishrat Fatema, Swisscontact's Technical advisor, provided an insightful presentation on the project. D M Atiqur Rahman, Director (Admin) of BLPA and Project Director of this project, provided the concluding remarks and expressions of gratitude. The program featured a video documentary on the digitalization of Bhomra Land port.



The Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation (GATF) aims to promote trade facilitation reforms in developing and least-developed countries, as well as advance ratification and implementation of the World Trade Organization's Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), with the goal of fostering broad-based economic growth.



The Alliance is a public-private partnership involving the World Economic Forum, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the Centre for International Private Enterprise, and GIZ.



The governments of the United States, Canada, Germany, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and Australia fund the Alliance.



Swisscontact, Switzerland, has been authorized by the Alliance to conduct exploratory work in Bangladesh towards structuring and delivering trade facilitation initiatives in collaboration with local stakeholders.



Swisscontact is collaborating with Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA) to implement the Digitalization of Bhomra Land Port project.



The proposed project will be executed at the Bhomra land port in the Satkhira district (Southwest Bangladesh), which was designated a land port in 2002 but became operational in 2013.



The entire port is currently operated manually, with a heavy reliance on manual systems and paper-based trade. This causes delays in the entry and exit of cargo trucks, as well as significant congestion at the port yard.



Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, stated that India is Bangladesh's second-largest trading partner worldwide, making the location of the Bhomra land port even more significant for both countries.



The Padma Bridge, which is the greatest infrastructure project in Bangladesh, is situated 220 kilometers from the Bhomra land port.



The bridge provided direct access to other regions of the nation, including Bhomra Land Port. Furthermore, the close proximity of the Bhomra land port to the Mongla Seaport makes it an import land port from a geopolitical standpoint, as landlocked nations such as Nepal and Bhutan have expressed interest in using the Mongla sea port.



This indicates that imported and exported commodities to and from Nepal and Bhutan will transit the land ports prior to entering or departing the Mongla sea port.



Philippe Isler, Director of the Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation (GATF), provided an overview of the Alliance and its partnership with swisscontact and Bangladesh Land port (BLPA).



He noted that the project will support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMES), many of which are represented at the border by clearing agents.



Swisscontact to digitize Border Procedures at Bhomra Land Port in collaboration with Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation (GATF) and Bangladesh Land port Authority (BLPA).The project launching ceremony for "Digitalization of Border Procedures at Bhomra Land Port" was held in the Ballroom of the Pan pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka recently, says a press release.Bangladesh Shipping State Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, inaugurated the ceremony as the chief guest while Shipping Secretary Mostofa Kamal was a special guest.Philippe Isler, Director of the Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation (GATF) delivered the keynote speech and the discussion was chaired by Md. Alamgir, chairman of Bangladesh Land port Authority (BLPA).Mujibul Hasan, Country Director, Swisscontact Bangladesh, and Stephanie Dreifuss, Director Partners and Clients, Swisscontact Global, delivered the opening remarks.Ishrat Fatema, Swisscontact's Technical advisor, provided an insightful presentation on the project. D M Atiqur Rahman, Director (Admin) of BLPA and Project Director of this project, provided the concluding remarks and expressions of gratitude. The program featured a video documentary on the digitalization of Bhomra Land port.The Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation (GATF) aims to promote trade facilitation reforms in developing and least-developed countries, as well as advance ratification and implementation of the World Trade Organization's Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), with the goal of fostering broad-based economic growth.The Alliance is a public-private partnership involving the World Economic Forum, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the Centre for International Private Enterprise, and GIZ.The governments of the United States, Canada, Germany, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and Australia fund the Alliance.Swisscontact, Switzerland, has been authorized by the Alliance to conduct exploratory work in Bangladesh towards structuring and delivering trade facilitation initiatives in collaboration with local stakeholders.Swisscontact is collaborating with Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA) to implement the Digitalization of Bhomra Land Port project.The proposed project will be executed at the Bhomra land port in the Satkhira district (Southwest Bangladesh), which was designated a land port in 2002 but became operational in 2013.The entire port is currently operated manually, with a heavy reliance on manual systems and paper-based trade. This causes delays in the entry and exit of cargo trucks, as well as significant congestion at the port yard.Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, stated that India is Bangladesh's second-largest trading partner worldwide, making the location of the Bhomra land port even more significant for both countries.The Padma Bridge, which is the greatest infrastructure project in Bangladesh, is situated 220 kilometers from the Bhomra land port.The bridge provided direct access to other regions of the nation, including Bhomra Land Port. Furthermore, the close proximity of the Bhomra land port to the Mongla Seaport makes it an import land port from a geopolitical standpoint, as landlocked nations such as Nepal and Bhutan have expressed interest in using the Mongla sea port.This indicates that imported and exported commodities to and from Nepal and Bhutan will transit the land ports prior to entering or departing the Mongla sea port.Philippe Isler, Director of the Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation (GATF), provided an overview of the Alliance and its partnership with swisscontact and Bangladesh Land port (BLPA).He noted that the project will support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMES), many of which are represented at the border by clearing agents.