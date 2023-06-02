

Police, bKash hold workshop on MFS abuse



The workshop titled "Investigating and Preventing Abuse of Mobile Financial Services" was arranged at BMP headquarters in Barishal for investigation officers of BMP, says a press release.



Md. Saiful Islam BPM (Bar), Police Commissioner of BMP attended the programme as the Chief Guest. bKash's Advisor and Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Retd.)

Dr. Md. Nazibur Rahman, Additional Police Commissioner Abu Ahammad Al Mamun and, bKash's EVP & Head of External Affairs A. K. M. Monirul Karim were also present at the workshop.



Over 60 Investigation Officers of BMP participated in the awareness programme. This workshop discussed in detail on how to utilize the information related to illegal activities to apprehend criminals and bring them to justice.



To keep its platform safe, bKash conducts all its activities strictly as prescribed by relevant laws. Besides, bKash automatically monitors the activities of agents through 'AML 360 Financial Crime Investigation Solution' app and takes appropriate action in case of any irregularities.



The company conducts awareness activities throughout the year to make its stakeholders aware of such issues. In continuation to that effort, this workshop was organised in Barishal.



