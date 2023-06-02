Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 June, 2023, 12:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Police, bKash hold workshop on MFS abuse

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Business Desk

Police, bKash hold workshop on MFS abuse

Police, bKash hold workshop on MFS abuse

To prevent abuse of Mobile Financial Services (MFS), bKash, in collaboration with Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP), recently organized a day long coordination workshop to raise awareness.

The workshop titled "Investigating and Preventing Abuse of Mobile Financial Services" was arranged at BMP headquarters in Barishal for investigation officers of BMP, says a press release.

Md. Saiful Islam BPM (Bar), Police Commissioner of BMP attended the programme as the Chief Guest.  bKash's Advisor and Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Retd.)

Dr. Md. Nazibur Rahman, Additional Police Commissioner Abu Ahammad Al Mamun and, bKash's EVP & Head of External Affairs A. K. M. Monirul Karim were also present at the workshop.

Over 60 Investigation Officers of BMP participated in the awareness programme. This workshop discussed in detail on how to utilize the information related to illegal activities to apprehend criminals and bring them to justice.

To keep its platform safe, bKash conducts all its activities strictly as prescribed by relevant laws. Besides, bKash automatically monitors the activities of agents through 'AML 360 Financial Crime Investigation Solution' app and takes appropriate action in case of any irregularities.

The company conducts awareness activities throughout the year to make its stakeholders aware of such issues. In continuation to that effort, this workshop was organised in Barishal.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Higher import costs hurting economy, Finance Minister tells parliament
FinMin says he knows the hardships of the poor
BD to Ratify Ship Recycling Convention in June
Bangladesh national budget chronology
Universal pension scheme to be rolled out in FY24
Remittances slide by 10.27% in May
Asia's factories struggle for momentum amid patchy recovery
Small traders, artisans participate in BSCIC-Daffodil fair


Latest News
Woman killed in B'baria road crash
President off to Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Lightning kills boy in Kishoreganj
Six La Liga teams battling to beat drop on final day
Mother, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Taylor Swift fans report 'amnesia' following Eras show
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Ten injured in CU BCL infighting
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
As Messi rumours swirl, an Argentine takes charge in Miami
Most Read News
Samrat can go abroad for treatment
Child pornography: Youth held on Google's information
Finance Minister places Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget in JS
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on July 17
Erdogan, PM Hasina vow to take Dhaka-Ankara ties to new height
Deal signed with Qatar to get additional 1.5 million tons LNG per year
Proposed budget will help build Smart Bangladesh: Quader
Couple among three killed in Feni road accident
Proposed budget is for looting, laundering money in smart way: Amir Khasru
Budget is unrealistic: CPD
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft