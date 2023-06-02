imo brings new traits to enhance video calling experience







When activated, the Light feature will ingeniously transform the utilized areas of the phone screen into a luminous frame. In dimly lit environments, the innovative feature will significantly enhance video quality with improvements of up to 100 percent.



By leveraging the Light feature, users can conveniently conduct video calls with their loved ones, appreciating the clarity of their faces, even in dimly lit spaces. In addition, the Light feature will be quite helpful during a sudden loss of electricity.

Arif Ahmed, an imo user, shared his experience, "It can be quite frustrating to do a video call in dimly lit spaces; hence, we appreciate the new feature of imo - Light feature, which helped me to talk with my friends and family members conveniently.



Now, I don't have to worry about being in a brightly lit room for a video call; I can just be anywhere and turn the feature on whenever needed."



Regarding the new feature introduction, Mehran Kabir, Business Director of imo, said, "At imo, we have always placed our users' needs at the forefront of our endeavors.



Research conducted by our team revealed that a staggering 35% of video calls on the platform occur in relatively dark environments.



The Light feature exemplifies our team's commitment to ensuring that our users can connect with their families and friends seamlessly.



We firmly believe technology should aim to empower individuals and bridge the gaps created by external constraints.



Our overwhelmingly positive response during the testing phase further encouraged us to officially bring the feature to cause a real difference in people's lives."



Over 30 percent of imo's users have already adopted the feature during the testing phase. Moreover, users need to update the application to use the feature.



Popular instant messaging app, imo, has introduced a new feature called 'Light' to enhance the video calling experience. The Light feature, a testament to imo's localization strategy, is simple and invaluable.When activated, the Light feature will ingeniously transform the utilized areas of the phone screen into a luminous frame. In dimly lit environments, the innovative feature will significantly enhance video quality with improvements of up to 100 percent.By leveraging the Light feature, users can conveniently conduct video calls with their loved ones, appreciating the clarity of their faces, even in dimly lit spaces. In addition, the Light feature will be quite helpful during a sudden loss of electricity.Arif Ahmed, an imo user, shared his experience, "It can be quite frustrating to do a video call in dimly lit spaces; hence, we appreciate the new feature of imo - Light feature, which helped me to talk with my friends and family members conveniently.Now, I don't have to worry about being in a brightly lit room for a video call; I can just be anywhere and turn the feature on whenever needed."Regarding the new feature introduction, Mehran Kabir, Business Director of imo, said, "At imo, we have always placed our users' needs at the forefront of our endeavors.Research conducted by our team revealed that a staggering 35% of video calls on the platform occur in relatively dark environments.The Light feature exemplifies our team's commitment to ensuring that our users can connect with their families and friends seamlessly.We firmly believe technology should aim to empower individuals and bridge the gaps created by external constraints.Our overwhelmingly positive response during the testing phase further encouraged us to officially bring the feature to cause a real difference in people's lives."Over 30 percent of imo's users have already adopted the feature during the testing phase. Moreover, users need to update the application to use the feature.