BD won't stop subsidies despite IMF suggestions: Planning Minister







Mannan expects greater subsidies in agriculture and social safety net sectors in the forthcoming budget even at a time of economic crunch amid the Russia-Ukraine war after the pandemic.



In an interview with bdnews24.com, the minister said subsidies go against 'equity' and the government sought to lift them.

"The prime minister clearly said subsidies are not economic, neither are they justified or fair. Because providing it to one means depriving another of it."



"We could've spent more in the education or health sectors, but we are not able to do that. But we can't suddenly get out of it. It must be done gradually and strategically."



"The IMF says the same thing. The IMF has not asked us to make a revolutionary change in one move. They told us to think about it and we are doing just that."



Mannan said: "We have things to say about moving away [from subsidies]. We will not pull the plug on everything at once. We can't move away from providing some money to the poor under the social safety net, rather I'd say we make it bigger."



The government agreed to several conditions of the IMF involving reformation of the financial sector, including hiking fuel prices and cutting subsidies, during the $4.7 billion loan approval.



In the financial year 2022-23, the government allocated around Tk 1.75 trillion for subsidies, incentives and cash loans, which is 3.9 percent of the GDP. It might exceed 4 percent this time.



"From what I've seen in the draft budget, subsidies for the social safety net might get bigger, but the scope will not be expanded. It might be raised only for people with disabilities," Mannan said.



"They receive Tk 700 now and it might be increased to Tk 1,000. And for widows, those abandoned by husbands, helpless, elderly, it will stay the same. Many new districts will be added as well.



"We're providing subsidies for fertiliser, seeds, irrigation and power in agriculture. As a result, we're getting a good harvest. Yet risks remain as a strong cyclone like Sidr might blow everything away."



"We have to do what we must to achieve self-sufficiency in food. So we'll promote fertiliser, research, mechanisation, commercialisation," he added.



The government is also considering subsidising oil, gas and electricity for consumers in the budget for FY 2023-24.



The finance minister targeted to maintain an inflation rate of 5-6 percent for the financial year 2022-23.



But it stood at 8.63 percent on a yearly average until April, and 9.28 percent on a point-to-point basis on that month.



Mentioning inflation control as the biggest challenge, Mannan said: "No government in the world is able to control the market at the end.



The market runs through an invisible force operated by itself. Trying too hard to control it brings harm."

He emphaised infrastructure development for smooth delivery of products at a low cost.



"Cutting duties on all imported goods would hit revenue collection. So we need to come up with a list of goods organised according to how much we need something.



Keeping luxurious products as least important, oil, lentils and other essential food products will get duty facilities in import."



Mannan suggested combining strategies with businessmen through monitoring the market in a bid to control inflation.



The planning minister said no particular budget would be allocated for the upcoming election as usual.



"I don't have any megaprojects in hand. Rather we'll allocate a budget to finance ongoing projects like the Rooppur nuclear power plant, metro rail, Karnaphuli tunnel, and Dohazari-Cox's Bazar railway project."



The government has already approved a Tk 2.63 trillion Annual Development Plan for the next fiscal year. The budget here is 15 percent higher than the revised ADP last year.



For the financial year 2023-24, the government is allocating Tk 528.95 billion for 10 megaprojects, which is 32 percent higher than what has been allocated in the revised ADP for this year.



The target for revenue earnings in the new budget might be set at Tk 5 trillion, which is 15 percent higher than that of the outgoing fiscal year.



"We will look to familiar sectors to boost revenue earnings, like taxation, corporate tax and VAT. We weren't able to generate even a quarter of what we were supposed to from VAT."



"We've been trying since 2001 but haven't yet been able to develop the digital system. So a lot of work needs to be done in the place."



Manna said many corporate taxpayers and multinational companies claimed to be 'transparent' about paying taxes, but they were not so.



"They have branches everywhere in the world. They say goods are bought or sent [overseas]. This is shown through clear documents. But we're taking a hit. These things will be addressed. We've to bring taxes from these places."



Mannan also said that importing electrical products that are produced in the country would be discouraged in the upcoming budget in an effort to preserve local industries. �bdnews24.com



