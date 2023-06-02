

ONE Bank inks deal with Minister Hi-Tech Park Electronics



Md Shamsuddoha Shemul Executive Director of Minister Hi-Tech Park Electronics Ltd and Md Kamruzzaman Head of Retail Banking of ONE Bank Limited signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.



Under this Agreement, OBL Debit, Credit and Prepaid Card holders will get 7% discount on all products and all OBL credit cardholders will get 0pc smart EMI facilities up to 12 months.

High officials of both the organisations were also present in this occasion.



ONE Bank Ltd recently signed an Agreement with Minister Hi-Tech Park Electronics Ltd, says a press release.Md Shamsuddoha Shemul Executive Director of Minister Hi-Tech Park Electronics Ltd and Md Kamruzzaman Head of Retail Banking of ONE Bank Limited signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.Under this Agreement, OBL Debit, Credit and Prepaid Card holders will get 7% discount on all products and all OBL credit cardholders will get 0pc smart EMI facilities up to 12 months.High officials of both the organisations were also present in this occasion.