Standard Bank holds its 377th board meeting

377th Board Meeting of Standard Bank Ltd held at the Boardroom of the bank's Head Office, Dhaka recently, says a press release.Chairman of the Board of Directors KaziAkram Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting.Among others Md. Habibur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO; Md. TouhidulAlam Khan, Additional Managing Director, CRO and CAMLCO; Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and COO; M. Latif Hasan, Deputy Managing Director and CBO; Md. Mohon Miah, Head of Business Development and Head of SBL Shari`ah Secretariat and Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA, acting Company Secretary were also attended the meeting.