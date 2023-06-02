FinMin details 15 years of journey for building Smart BD foundation







He detailed the journey while placing the Tk 7,61,785 crore national budget for 2023-24 fiscal year in the parliament on Thursday.



He said Bangladesh has graduated to a lower middle-income country according to the standard of the World Bank since 01 January 2015.

Bangladesh has received the final endorsement from the United Nations to graduate from a least developed country in 2021. The average GDP growth during the last 14 years was more than 6.7 percent, he said.



According to a popular European Think Tank, Spectator Index, Bangladesh has achieved 188 percent GDP growth and topped the list of countries during the 10 years (2009 to 2019) of pre- COVID.



Bangladesh achieved GDP growth of 3.45 percent during COVID pandemic, when most of the countries experienced negative growth.



And within the short period of time, immediately after the COVID year, the economy returned to the course of higher growth.



In FY2020-21 Bangladesh achieved the GDP growth of 6.94 percent and in FY2021-22 it stood at 7.10 percent.



After independence, Bangladesh had a GDP of only US$ 6.3 billion. 38 years later in 2009, it became US$ 100 billion. The GDP of Bangladesh has quadrupled since then to US$ 460.2 billion in FY2021-22, the Finance Minister said.



As per the size of GDP, Bangladesh was the 60th largest economy in FY2008-09. It is now the 35th largest economy in the world.



Bangladesh will become the 20th largest economy by 2037 according to a report published in December 2022 by a UK-based think tank, Centre for Economics and Business Research.



The total employment of the country was 4,73,00,000 in 2007. During the last decade and a half, Awami League Government created 2,35,00,000 fresh jobs. In 2023, the total number of jobs was estimated to be 7,11,00,000.



The unemployment rate declined to 3.2 percent in 2022 from 4.5 percent in 2010; In the workplace, the participation rate of women labourforce has increased to 42.7 percent in 2022 from 36 percent in 2016; The export income from goods and services in FY2007-08 was US$ 14.1 billion. It increased four-fold in FY2021-22 to US$ 60 billion, the Minister said.



"We are continuing with Bangabandhu's philosophy whilepreparing our medium and long term economic plans.



In the sixth five year plan period (2010-2015), our average GDP growth was 7.15 percent which stood at 6.47 percent during the seventh five year plan period (2015-2020).



The Perspective Plan (2021-2041), the 8th five-year plan (2021-2025) and the Delta Plan-2100 have been prepared.



These plans are at the implementation stage now which will lay the foundation of a developed and smart Bangladesh by 2041.



Per capita income increased four-fold from US$ 686 in FY2007-08 to US$ 2,793 in FY2021-22. The rate of inflation was 12.3 percent in FY2007-08.



Despite intermittent global economic recession, in the last 14 years rise in food and fuel prices in the world markets, the government was able to keep the inflation in check.



In FY2021-22, average inflation was within 6.75 percent. Even in the last fiscal year, the average inflation was 6.15 percent.



Although the inflation increased due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the government has been making an all-out effort to check the inflation and mitigate its impact on the people;



The rate of poverty is decreased by more than 50 percent to 18.7 percent in 2022 compared to 40 percent in 2005.



During the same time, the rate of ultra-poverty has decreased by three- fourth, from 25.1 percent to 5.6 percent.



In FY2007-08, foreign exchange reserve was US$ 6.1 billion which could cover the import demand of 03 months.



The Minister said foreign exchange reserve is now US$ 30.35 billion which is sufficient to meet 4.5 months' import bills.



The size of the budget has increased 9-fold to Tk 7,61,785 crore (proposed) in FY2023-24 from Tk 79,614 crore in FY2007-08.



Now, rice production is more than 3,81,00,000 MT which was 2,89,00,000 MT in 2008;



The dream of the honorable Prime Minister of Digital Bangladesh has become a reality. Digital Centres have been established in 4,550 Union Councils.



Implementation of a large number of mega-projects is currently underway in the country that are strengthening the basis of economic progress.



The operations of the Padma Bridge and the Metro Rail have already begun. Karnafuli Tunnel, and elevated expressway from Dhaka Airport to Kutubkhali near Jatrabari will be opened soon.



100 economic zones are being established for environment- friendly industrialisation and to enhance domestic and foreign investment along with youth employment, the Minister added.



Following is Bangladesh's 15 years of journey for Economic Advancement narrated by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the parliament.He detailed the journey while placing the Tk 7,61,785 crore national budget for 2023-24 fiscal year in the parliament on Thursday.He said Bangladesh has graduated to a lower middle-income country according to the standard of the World Bank since 01 January 2015.Bangladesh has received the final endorsement from the United Nations to graduate from a least developed country in 2021. The average GDP growth during the last 14 years was more than 6.7 percent, he said.According to a popular European Think Tank, Spectator Index, Bangladesh has achieved 188 percent GDP growth and topped the list of countries during the 10 years (2009 to 2019) of pre- COVID.Bangladesh achieved GDP growth of 3.45 percent during COVID pandemic, when most of the countries experienced negative growth.And within the short period of time, immediately after the COVID year, the economy returned to the course of higher growth.In FY2020-21 Bangladesh achieved the GDP growth of 6.94 percent and in FY2021-22 it stood at 7.10 percent.After independence, Bangladesh had a GDP of only US$ 6.3 billion. 38 years later in 2009, it became US$ 100 billion. The GDP of Bangladesh has quadrupled since then to US$ 460.2 billion in FY2021-22, the Finance Minister said.As per the size of GDP, Bangladesh was the 60th largest economy in FY2008-09. It is now the 35th largest economy in the world.Bangladesh will become the 20th largest economy by 2037 according to a report published in December 2022 by a UK-based think tank, Centre for Economics and Business Research.The total employment of the country was 4,73,00,000 in 2007. During the last decade and a half, Awami League Government created 2,35,00,000 fresh jobs. In 2023, the total number of jobs was estimated to be 7,11,00,000.The unemployment rate declined to 3.2 percent in 2022 from 4.5 percent in 2010; In the workplace, the participation rate of women labourforce has increased to 42.7 percent in 2022 from 36 percent in 2016; The export income from goods and services in FY2007-08 was US$ 14.1 billion. It increased four-fold in FY2021-22 to US$ 60 billion, the Minister said."We are continuing with Bangabandhu's philosophy whilepreparing our medium and long term economic plans.In the sixth five year plan period (2010-2015), our average GDP growth was 7.15 percent which stood at 6.47 percent during the seventh five year plan period (2015-2020).The Perspective Plan (2021-2041), the 8th five-year plan (2021-2025) and the Delta Plan-2100 have been prepared.These plans are at the implementation stage now which will lay the foundation of a developed and smart Bangladesh by 2041.Per capita income increased four-fold from US$ 686 in FY2007-08 to US$ 2,793 in FY2021-22. The rate of inflation was 12.3 percent in FY2007-08.Despite intermittent global economic recession, in the last 14 years rise in food and fuel prices in the world markets, the government was able to keep the inflation in check.In FY2021-22, average inflation was within 6.75 percent. Even in the last fiscal year, the average inflation was 6.15 percent.Although the inflation increased due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the government has been making an all-out effort to check the inflation and mitigate its impact on the people;The rate of poverty is decreased by more than 50 percent to 18.7 percent in 2022 compared to 40 percent in 2005.During the same time, the rate of ultra-poverty has decreased by three- fourth, from 25.1 percent to 5.6 percent.In FY2007-08, foreign exchange reserve was US$ 6.1 billion which could cover the import demand of 03 months.The Minister said foreign exchange reserve is now US$ 30.35 billion which is sufficient to meet 4.5 months' import bills.The size of the budget has increased 9-fold to Tk 7,61,785 crore (proposed) in FY2023-24 from Tk 79,614 crore in FY2007-08.Now, rice production is more than 3,81,00,000 MT which was 2,89,00,000 MT in 2008;The dream of the honorable Prime Minister of Digital Bangladesh has become a reality. Digital Centres have been established in 4,550 Union Councils.Implementation of a large number of mega-projects is currently underway in the country that are strengthening the basis of economic progress.The operations of the Padma Bridge and the Metro Rail have already begun. Karnafuli Tunnel, and elevated expressway from Dhaka Airport to Kutubkhali near Jatrabari will be opened soon.100 economic zones are being established for environment- friendly industrialisation and to enhance domestic and foreign investment along with youth employment, the Minister added.