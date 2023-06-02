Video
‘Interrupted gas supply hurting textile sector’

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Correspondent

The textile industry is currently facing gas crunch and the captive power plants in the industry are not capable to generate required power.

As a result the millers are not able to run all the units at a time, said Mohd Khorshed Alam, Chairman, Little Group while talking to The Daily Observer.

He said: "I hope the crisis will go once the government takes few measures in stopping pilferage, misuse, do maintenance works of exiting old pipe lines."

To stop the irregularities the technical team of the armed forces could be deployed for a temporary basis, Mr Alam suggests who is also a former director of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA).

The group chairman said a particular policy on gas supply to the industrial units should be formed thus the millers may understand about real scenario for further investment or expansion of existing units.

A comprehensive policy support on use of gas can send a positive signal to the investors, he said.

Furthermore, apart from the gas crunch, the textile sector is also grappling with other challenges like import of low and cheaper quality cotton yarns and fabrics from neighboring countries are shrinking market for locally produced yarns and fabrics.

Besides, at misuse of bonded facilities for duty free imported fabrics which are coming to the country on back to back letters of credit are being flooded in local market.

As a result, locally produced quality fabrics are losing domestic market, the former BTMA leader said.

He said "We told this though media for several times and we hope the government will listen to us for mitigating the problem." "We do have own gas reserve and it is our plus point for investing our money in industry.

Just few measures can solve the existing problems", he added.


