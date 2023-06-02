USD price gap between exports proceeds, remittance cut by Tk 0.50







Receivers of remittances will get Tk 108.50 per dollar instead of Tk 108, while the rate is Tk 107 for exporters, up from Tk 106, the dealers' association BAFEDA said on Thursday.



After readjusting the rates for the last time in a meeting with the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh on May 1, BAFEDA said the difference between the two rates will be kept at least Tk 2.

Asked why they lowered the difference to Tk 1.5, BAFEDA Chairman and Sonali Bank Managing Director Afzal Karim said the new rates aim to increase the flow of earnings from exports.



The authorities are working to keep a uniform rate for the dollar to stabilise the foreign exchange market following the International Monetary Fund's suggestion under its $4.7 billion loan programme. �bdnews24.com



