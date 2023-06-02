ECB to hike rates ‘but not as rapidly’: Lagarde







"We are getting a bit closer to our cruising altitude, not there yet, and that means that we need to continue climbing, but not as rapidly," Lagarde told a banking conference in Hanover.



Eurozone inflation fell sharply to 6.1 percent in May, new data showed Thursday, on the back of cooling energy prices. But the figure remains well above the ECB's two-percent target.

"Inflation is still too high," Lagarde said.



Like other central banks around the world, the ECB embarked on an aggressive rate hiking cycle last year to bring down prices.



Moving "at our fastest pace ever", Lagarde said, the ECB has lifted interest rates by 3.75 percentage points since last July.



"The real question is: how much higher do we need to go?" she said.



"The plane needs to climb high enough to reach its destination -- but not so high as to exceed it."



While energy prices had come down recently, after surging in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, higher wage demands were now becoming an important driver of inflation, Lagarde said. �AFP

