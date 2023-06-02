Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 June, 2023, 12:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ECB to hike rates ‘but not as rapidly’: Lagarde

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

FRANKFURT, June 1: Eurozone inflation is still "too high" and the European Central Bank will keep hiking interest rates but at a more gradual pace, president Christine Lagarde said Thursday.

"We are getting a bit closer to our cruising altitude, not there yet, and that means that we need to continue climbing, but not as rapidly," Lagarde told a banking conference in Hanover.

Eurozone inflation fell sharply to 6.1 percent in May, new data showed Thursday, on the back of cooling energy prices. But the figure remains well above the ECB's two-percent target.

"Inflation is still too high," Lagarde said.

Like other central banks around the world, the ECB embarked on an aggressive rate hiking cycle last year to bring down prices.

Moving "at our fastest pace ever", Lagarde said, the ECB has lifted interest rates by 3.75 percentage points since last July.

"The real question is: how much higher do we need to go?" she said.

"The plane needs to climb high enough to reach its destination -- but not so high as to exceed it."

While energy prices had come down recently, after surging in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, higher wage demands were now becoming an important driver of inflation, Lagarde said.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Higher import costs hurting economy, Finance Minister tells parliament
FinMin says he knows the hardships of the poor
BD to Ratify Ship Recycling Convention in June
Bangladesh national budget chronology
Universal pension scheme to be rolled out in FY24
Remittances slide by 10.27% in May
Asia's factories struggle for momentum amid patchy recovery
Small traders, artisans participate in BSCIC-Daffodil fair


Latest News
Woman killed in B'baria road crash
President off to Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Lightning kills boy in Kishoreganj
Six La Liga teams battling to beat drop on final day
Mother, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Taylor Swift fans report 'amnesia' following Eras show
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Ten injured in CU BCL infighting
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
As Messi rumours swirl, an Argentine takes charge in Miami
Most Read News
Samrat can go abroad for treatment
Child pornography: Youth held on Google's information
Finance Minister places Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget in JS
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on July 17
Erdogan, PM Hasina vow to take Dhaka-Ankara ties to new height
Deal signed with Qatar to get additional 1.5 million tons LNG per year
Proposed budget will help build Smart Bangladesh: Quader
Couple among three killed in Feni road accident
Proposed budget is for looting, laundering money in smart way: Amir Khasru
Budget is unrealistic: CPD
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft