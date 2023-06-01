Video
Additional police protection to diplomats on payment

Kamal tells Haas

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal on Wednesday said that all diplomats must have to pay for taking additional road security (protection) by police.

"The United States (US) ambassador sought additional police protocol (road security) verbally during the meeting. He's clearly informed that they must have to pay for getting additional police protection on the roads. Not only US, would all other countries also be allowed to take similar facilities by paying the government for taking additional road security," he said while talking to media in his Secretariat office.

Earlier, US Ambassador Peter Haas met the Minister in his office and discussed various issues including additional road security and new visa policy for the Bangladeshis intending to travel to the US.

Regarding visa policy, Kamal said, "The issue was also discussed in the meeting. The US envoy assured that the visa policy was not issued targeting anyone. They want a free, fair and acceptable election. To ensure it, the visa sanction was issued through the new policy."

"The present government doesn't believe in 'muscleman' or 'gun' culture for getting power. We want a free and fair election. The US envoy wanted to know about the security of diplomatic zone and claimed that there is lack of security. I told him that the four embassies - US, UK, India and Saudi Arabia - were getting security. But, we have decided to cancel the scope of additional security. Now, if they want to get such facilities, they have to take it by paying necessary fees," he added.


