Dr Yunus asked to pay Tk 12cr to NBR







The HC bench comprising Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir delivered the verdict.



The HC also dismissed three separate petitions filed by Dr Yunus challenging the tax liability imposed by the NBR on the money he had gifted to his three charitable trusts.

Dr Yunus gave Tk 76.73 crore to three trusts - Professor Muhammad Yunus Trust, Yunus Family Trust and Yunus Centre - in the tax years 2011-2012 and 2013-2014, according to the case statement.



In line with the Gift Tax Act, 1990, the NBR sent a notice to Dr Yunus demanding Tk 12,28,74,000 in taxes against a total donation of Tk 61,57,69,000 in the tax year 2011-2012.



In the tax year 2012-2013, the NBR demanded Tk 1,60,74,000 against a donation of Tk 8.15 lakh.

Then in the tax year 2013-2014, the NBR issued a notice demanding Tk 1,50,21,000 in taxes against a donation of Tk 7,00,65,000.



Prof Yunus filed appeals with the Tax Appellate Tribunal challenging the imposition of taxes on the donated money. However, the Tax Appellate Tribunal upheld the decision of the Deputy Commissioner of Taxes (DCT). Before filling the appeals, he deposited over Tk 3 crore to the tax office.



After hearing the applications, the HC on April 2, 2015 stayed the operation of the government notifications issued for realising the demanded tax.



Recently the attorney general's office took an initiative for holding hearing on the applications. After hearing on the appeal, the HC bench on Wednesday delivered the verdict.



Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state during the court proceedings while Barrister Mostafizur Rahman Khan appeared on behalf of Yunus.



After the HC order, attorney general AM Amin Uddin at briefing told reporters that Dr Yunus had claimed tax exemption based on donations made. However, the state argued that the donations did not qualify for the mentioned exemptions. He has to pay donation tax. The court has considered our arguments," the chief law officer of the state added.



He also said that Yunus donated the money to three trusts in his own name, if this money was in his own bank then he would have to pay income tax on that money. He may have donated this money to the trust as the trust is tax exempt. Again, the donation was made for the welfare of the dying and family members. But the donor could not prove the applicability of these two grounds of donation as per law.



Now, Yunus have to pay more than 12 crore money to NBR following the High Court order, the attorney general noted.



However, Barrister Mostafizur Rahman Khan, counsel for Yunus, told reporters that they would take next course of legal action after receiving the copy of the High Court order.



The High Court (HC) on Wednesday ordered Nobel Laureate Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus to pay over Tk 12 crore to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) in cases filed in connection with evading taxes during the years 2011 to 2013.The HC bench comprising Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir delivered the verdict.The HC also dismissed three separate petitions filed by Dr Yunus challenging the tax liability imposed by the NBR on the money he had gifted to his three charitable trusts.Dr Yunus gave Tk 76.73 crore to three trusts - Professor Muhammad Yunus Trust, Yunus Family Trust and Yunus Centre - in the tax years 2011-2012 and 2013-2014, according to the case statement.In line with the Gift Tax Act, 1990, the NBR sent a notice to Dr Yunus demanding Tk 12,28,74,000 in taxes against a total donation of Tk 61,57,69,000 in the tax year 2011-2012.In the tax year 2012-2013, the NBR demanded Tk 1,60,74,000 against a donation of Tk 8.15 lakh.Then in the tax year 2013-2014, the NBR issued a notice demanding Tk 1,50,21,000 in taxes against a donation of Tk 7,00,65,000.Prof Yunus filed appeals with the Tax Appellate Tribunal challenging the imposition of taxes on the donated money. However, the Tax Appellate Tribunal upheld the decision of the Deputy Commissioner of Taxes (DCT). Before filling the appeals, he deposited over Tk 3 crore to the tax office.After hearing the applications, the HC on April 2, 2015 stayed the operation of the government notifications issued for realising the demanded tax.Recently the attorney general's office took an initiative for holding hearing on the applications. After hearing on the appeal, the HC bench on Wednesday delivered the verdict.Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state during the court proceedings while Barrister Mostafizur Rahman Khan appeared on behalf of Yunus.After the HC order, attorney general AM Amin Uddin at briefing told reporters that Dr Yunus had claimed tax exemption based on donations made. However, the state argued that the donations did not qualify for the mentioned exemptions. He has to pay donation tax. The court has considered our arguments," the chief law officer of the state added.He also said that Yunus donated the money to three trusts in his own name, if this money was in his own bank then he would have to pay income tax on that money. He may have donated this money to the trust as the trust is tax exempt. Again, the donation was made for the welfare of the dying and family members. But the donor could not prove the applicability of these two grounds of donation as per law.Now, Yunus have to pay more than 12 crore money to NBR following the High Court order, the attorney general noted.However, Barrister Mostafizur Rahman Khan, counsel for Yunus, told reporters that they would take next course of legal action after receiving the copy of the High Court order.