Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 June, 2023, 7:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Eight municipal polls on July 17

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Staff Correspondent


The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule of elections in eight municipalities of the country.  

Elections will be held in these municipalities on July 17 as per the schedule announced on Wednesday.
The municipalities are Bhandaria and Mathbaria municipalities of Pirojpur, Chengarchar municipality of Chandpur district, Debidwar municipality of Cumilla district, Benapole municipality of Jessore district, Dohazari municipality of Chattogram district, Gosairhat municipality of Shariatpur district and Tarash municipality of Sirajganj district.

In these municipalities, elections will be held through EVMs for the posts of mayor, councillors of reserved seats and councillors of general seats.

Candidates interested in these municipalities can submit their nomination papers to the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer on June 18.
 
Nomination papers will be selected on June 19. Last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 25 and polling on July 17.

Polling will be held from 8:00am to 4:00pm on the mentioned date as per the announced schedule.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Test run of Single Point Mooring on June 25
Additional police protection to diplomats on payment
Dr Yunus asked to pay Tk 12cr to NBR
Eight municipal polls on July 17
Four BD workers burnt to death in Abu Dhabi fire
Govt plans to remove opposition from polls: Fakhrul
Moody's takes negative rating actions on 7 BD banks
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on July 17


Latest News
RAB arrests man sentenced to life term in rape case
Budget deficit Tk 2, 61,758 cr
Govt proposes Tk 18,299 cr subsidy for agriculture sector
Tk 38,052cr proposed for health sector
Cigarettes to get costlier
Govt targets to achieve $12,500 per capita income by 2041
Budget of Tk 7.61 lakh crore placed, govt aims at 7.5pc GDP growth
Gold smuggler jailed for 10yrs in Ctg
Inflation to remain around 6pc in FY24
15% VAT on import of software proposed
Most Read News
‘Bangladesh’s perspective on the evolving global-regional geo-politics and challenges of diplomacy’
Dr Yunus must pay Tk 12cr as tax evasion by him proved
'Why protection on road suddenly lifted,' US envoy asks Home Minister
Overseas air travel on business class at govt cost suspended
Metro rail to run till 8pm from today
JS budget session begins at 5pm
Nothing to share yet regarding China’s GDI: Shahriar Alam
NSU-UWA Agribusiness Centre of Excellence opens
Magnitude 6.2 quake detected off New Zealand's south coast
Three labourers die after mud heap falls on them
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft