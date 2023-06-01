Eight municipal polls on July 17





The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule of elections in eight municipalities of the country.



Elections will be held in these municipalities on July 17 as per the schedule announced on Wednesday.





In these municipalities, elections will be held through EVMs for the posts of mayor, councillors of reserved seats and councillors of general seats.



Candidates interested in these municipalities can submit their nomination papers to the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer on June 18.



Nomination papers will be selected on June 19. Last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 25 and polling on July 17.



Polling will be held from 8:00am to 4:00pm on the mentioned date as per the announced schedule.

