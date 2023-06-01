Video
Four BD workers burnt to death in Abu Dhabi fire

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Saiful Islam Talukder from UAE

Four Bangladeshi workers have burnt to death in a fire at a sofa factory in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The deceased are: Md Yusuf Miah, 45, son of Abdul Quader; Tareq Hossain Badal, 42, son of Mir Hossain; Md Rassel, 26, son of Abdul Wahab and Md Sumon. All of them hailed from Noakhali's Senbagh upazila.

The fire originated at Yusuf Furniture in Sanaiyat, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday morning (Bangladesh time).

Quoting the family members, Domurua Union Parishad chairman Shawkat Hossain Kanon said a pall of gloom descended in the area. The family members of the deceased requested to back the bodies in the country.

Deceased Russel's relatives said like other days, Rassel talked to the family around 1:00am on Monday. It was his last time talk with the family. On Tuesday, his family came to know that Rassel burnt to death in the sofa factory fire in sleep.

Rassel's mother said her son went to the UAE with the aim to bring solvency to the family at the cost of Tk 7 lakh last year.

Expressing concern over the future of his one and a half-year-old daughter and wife, the mother questioned, "What will be the future of the family now?"

Meanwhile, Mir Hossain, father of deceased Badal, has become helpless losing his physically-challenged son, the only earning son of the family. His another son is also physically-challenged.

Abu Salek, an officer at the district Manpower and Employment Bureau, said the families or local Bangladeshi community abroad can take steps to bring back the bodies with the help of the embassy.

The government will take all responsibilities to bring bodies if families do not have any financial capability, he said.

Financial assistance from the government is given to the victims' families whenever bodies arrive home from abroad, the official added.


