Govt plans to remove opposition from polls: Fakhrul





BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir claimed that the government has come up with a horrible master plan to remove the leaders of opposition parties from participating in the next election.



Speaking at a press conference at the Naya Paltan BNP central office on Wednesday he said, "Awami League (AL) has chosen to dispose of about 1,350 cases for jailing the opposition leaders."





Protesting the verdict against BNP leaders Tuku and Aman, Fakhrul said the government's main goal is to keep the opposition leaders away from the election by convicting them.



Mentioning that the court acquitted AL leader Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir and the late Mohammad Nasim in similar cases Fakhrul said, "They are planning to hold elections without opposition. They will play on the field alone and score goals."



"When death nears and there is no hope of survival, many people try to hold on to something to stay alive. So, the sentences against the opposition leaders is part of their (govt's) plan to completely destroy the politics of Bangladesh, depoliticise the country and remove the politicians from the field of politics and cross the election hurdle alone," he said.



"In this way, AL wants to cross the election line alone by creating anarchy in the entire country," he added.



He said, "The people of this country will not allow implementing this blueprint. The people will elect their government under neutral government."



Fakhrul urged to the government to hand over power to an impartial caretaker government and arrange fair and free elections in the country.



He said, "These cases have not gone on for so many years. Suddenly the hearing of the cases was started, very quickly. Witnesses were being testified every day till night."



"When our lawyers wanted to speak about these issues in the special court, government party lawyers attacked our lawyers and injured them. The police also illegally harassed them," Fakhrul added.



The BNP leader warned the government that nothing can suppress their party's ongoing movement for the restoration of democracy. "This movement can't be stopped by filing cases against opposition leaders and jailing them. The people have woken up to defeat this regime through an uprising."



Earlier the High Court upheld BNP Standing Committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tukur's 9-year sentence, Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP convener Amanullah Aman's 13-year sentence and his wife Sabera Aman's 3-year sentence in two cases of corruption committed during the army-backed caretaker government.

