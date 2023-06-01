Video
Thursday, 1 June, 2023
Front Page

By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on July 17

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent


The Election Commission has announce the schedule for the by-election in the Dhaka-17 constituency, which became vacant following the unfortunate demise of the member of parliament, actor Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooq, on July 17.

The Election Commi-ssion confirmed the matter on Wednesday.
The seat was fell vacant after the death of actor Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque, Member of Parliament of Dhaka-17 Constituency on May 15.

He was elected as a Member of Parliament for the first time from Awami League in the 11th National Parliament Election. The constituency consists of Gulshan, Banani, Bhasantek and Cantonment.


