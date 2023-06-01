PM likely to visit Switzerland this month





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit Geneva, Switzerland from June 13-16. to attend the "World of Work Summit: Social Justice for All."



"This is a high-level forum for global voices to address the need for increased, coordinated and coherent action in support of social justice," Foreign Ministry said.





A number of high-level guests, including the President of France, Fran�ois Hollande, the President of Panama, Juan Carlos Varela, and the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, as well as representatives of employers and workers, will address the conference.



The two-day Summit will highlight the key role of social justice in creating a more sustainable and equitable world and will discuss strategies for increased and better-aligned joint action to advance social justice and ensure policy coherence.



It is expected that the outcomes of the Summit will inform the recommendations of discussions to other multilateral forums to achieve greater social justice, such as the Sustainable Development Goals Summit, the G20 and the summits of the BRICS countries.



The Summit will feature addresses by Heads of State and Government, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the ILO Director-General and high-level representatives of employers' and workers' organisations, Foreign Ministry said.

