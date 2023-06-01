Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 June, 2023, 7:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Finance Minister presents budget in JS today

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231
Mizanur Rahman

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will present Tk 761,785 crore national budget in parliament today.
The budget for the next fiscal would be larger by Tk 110,278 crore than the revised budget for fiscal 2022-23.

The Finance Ministry finalised the national budget for fiscal 2023-24 under pressure of economic crises caused by Russia-Ukraine war, IMF loan conditions and slow revenue collection.
The proposed budget set the expenditure target of Tk 761,785 crore.

The government set target of collecting Tk 503,900 crore as revenue to meet the growing expenditure.
 
To achieve this, an additional revenue of Tk 67,637 crore has to be collected during the outgoing fiscal.

However, the deficit between revenue collection and expenditure has been set at 5.2 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the new fiscal.

The deficit (including grants) has been calculated at Tk 257,885 crore.

On June 25, parliament is expected to pass the budget after thorough discussions.

 The new national budget will be effective from July 1.

The cabinet will approve the budget today.

The major pressure on the budget this year is the condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). These should be implemented in the first year of lending.

The government borrowed from IMF on the condition to gradually reduce taking loans from savings bonds.
 
On the other hand, borrowings from abroad has increased at a massive rate to meet the deficit.

Sources said that Tk 18,671 crore additional foreign loans will be taken in the next fiscal year compared to the outgoing fiscal year.

And the high borrowings from abroad and domestic sources will require payment of interests.
The government's capital expenditure is also increasing.

"Across the long journey of development towards Smart Bangladesh" is the title of the budget for the next fiscal year.

Smart Bangladesh is another step towards Digital Bangladesh and Vision Bangladesh 2041.    

There are many challenges to reach the goal.

GDP growth has been set at 7.5 per cent.

Controlling inflation remains a major challenge. The Finance Division  thinks that the prices of many products in the world market are already falling. The price of fuel oil and other products will fall in the coming days. This will have a positive impact on inflation.

Keeping that in mind, the total tax revenue collection target of Tk 450,000 crore has been set after calculating the additional collection of Tk 62,000 crore.

The revised budget set the target of revenue collection at  Tk 388,000 crore.

According to the budget document, the target of operational expenditure for the coming fiscal year has been set at Tk 475,281 crore.

Recurring expenditure target has been set at Tk 436,247 crore and interest on local borrowings -- Tk 82,000 crore, interest on foreign loans --- Tk 12,376 crore and capital expenditure -- Tk 39,034 crore.

The annual development plan (ADP) outlay of Tk 277,582 crore will include allotment of Tk 2,828 crore for Food for Work Programme of the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.

According to the budget document, the sources budget  deficits would be met by borrowing Tk 155,395 crore from domestic sources, including Tk 132,395 crore from banks and Tk 23,000 crore from non-bank financial institutions.

The proposed budget, projects  GDP of fiscal 2023-24 at Tk 50,06,782 crore  and revised budget for fiscal 2022-23 at Tk 44,39,273 crore.

The government is planning to increase revenue collection by increasing value added tax (VAT) on daily products.

The government is under pressure from the IMF to borrow $4.7 billion from it.

Though financial and economic reforms are expected, the Finance Minister will not say anything in this regard, in his budget speech in parliament.

The Finance Minister will be presenting the budget at a time when the low-income people has been hit hard by skyrocketing essential prices.

The average headline inflation over the last six months (November 2022 to April 2023) stood at 8.91 per cent.

It is this backdrop that the Finance Minister has set the target of keeping inflation at 6.5 per cent in the next fiscal year.

On the other hand, when the government wants to reduce the flow of credit to the private sector using monetary policy to control inflation, the Finance Minister wants to s set investment target for the next fiscal year at 33.8 per cent of the GDP.

Former Executive Director of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Prof Dr Mustafizur Rahman said, "There is not much opportunity to take up public-satisfaction projects in this year's budget. It will be difficult considering the fact that the economy is under pressure. Social security programmes may increase slightly. While giving additional projects to MPs - how to restore economic stability and maintain the previous trend of growth should be given priority. It is not right to make such an ambitious plan in an election year. I hope that the government will take timely action considering the economic uncertainty that has arisen at present."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Test run of Single Point Mooring on June 25
Additional police protection to diplomats on payment
Dr Yunus asked to pay Tk 12cr to NBR
Eight municipal polls on July 17
Four BD workers burnt to death in Abu Dhabi fire
Govt plans to remove opposition from polls: Fakhrul
Moody's takes negative rating actions on 7 BD banks
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on July 17


Latest News
RAB arrests man sentenced to life term in rape case
Budget deficit Tk 2, 61,758 cr
Govt proposes Tk 18,299 cr subsidy for agriculture sector
Tk 38,052cr proposed for health sector
Cigarettes to get costlier
Govt targets to achieve $12,500 per capita income by 2041
Budget of Tk 7.61 lakh crore placed, govt aims at 7.5pc GDP growth
Gold smuggler jailed for 10yrs in Ctg
Inflation to remain around 6pc in FY24
15% VAT on import of software proposed
Most Read News
‘Bangladesh’s perspective on the evolving global-regional geo-politics and challenges of diplomacy’
Dr Yunus must pay Tk 12cr as tax evasion by him proved
'Why protection on road suddenly lifted,' US envoy asks Home Minister
Overseas air travel on business class at govt cost suspended
Metro rail to run till 8pm from today
JS budget session begins at 5pm
Nothing to share yet regarding China’s GDI: Shahriar Alam
NSU-UWA Agribusiness Centre of Excellence opens
Magnitude 6.2 quake detected off New Zealand's south coast
Three labourers die after mud heap falls on them
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft