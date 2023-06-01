Finance Minister presents budget in JS today





The budget for the next fiscal would be larger by Tk 110,278 crore than the revised budget for fiscal 2022-23.



The Finance Ministry finalised the national budget for fiscal 2023-24 under pressure of economic crises caused by Russia-Ukraine war, IMF loan conditions and slow revenue collection.





The government set target of collecting Tk 503,900 crore as revenue to meet the growing expenditure.



To achieve this, an additional revenue of Tk 67,637 crore has to be collected during the outgoing fiscal.



However, the deficit between revenue collection and expenditure has been set at 5.2 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the new fiscal.



The deficit (including grants) has been calculated at Tk 257,885 crore.



On June 25, parliament is expected to pass the budget after thorough discussions.



The new national budget will be effective from July 1.



The cabinet will approve the budget today.



The major pressure on the budget this year is the condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). These should be implemented in the first year of lending.



The government borrowed from IMF on the condition to gradually reduce taking loans from savings bonds.



On the other hand, borrowings from abroad has increased at a massive rate to meet the deficit.



Sources said that Tk 18,671 crore additional foreign loans will be taken in the next fiscal year compared to the outgoing fiscal year.



And the high borrowings from abroad and domestic sources will require payment of interests.

The government's capital expenditure is also increasing.



"Across the long journey of development towards Smart Bangladesh" is the title of the budget for the next fiscal year.



Smart Bangladesh is another step towards Digital Bangladesh and Vision Bangladesh 2041.



There are many challenges to reach the goal.



GDP growth has been set at 7.5 per cent.



Controlling inflation remains a major challenge. The Finance Division thinks that the prices of many products in the world market are already falling. The price of fuel oil and other products will fall in the coming days. This will have a positive impact on inflation.



Keeping that in mind, the total tax revenue collection target of Tk 450,000 crore has been set after calculating the additional collection of Tk 62,000 crore.



The revised budget set the target of revenue collection at Tk 388,000 crore.



According to the budget document, the target of operational expenditure for the coming fiscal year has been set at Tk 475,281 crore.



Recurring expenditure target has been set at Tk 436,247 crore and interest on local borrowings -- Tk 82,000 crore, interest on foreign loans --- Tk 12,376 crore and capital expenditure -- Tk 39,034 crore.



The annual development plan (ADP) outlay of Tk 277,582 crore will include allotment of Tk 2,828 crore for Food for Work Programme of the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.



According to the budget document, the sources budget deficits would be met by borrowing Tk 155,395 crore from domestic sources, including Tk 132,395 crore from banks and Tk 23,000 crore from non-bank financial institutions.



The proposed budget, projects GDP of fiscal 2023-24 at Tk 50,06,782 crore and revised budget for fiscal 2022-23 at Tk 44,39,273 crore.



The government is planning to increase revenue collection by increasing value added tax (VAT) on daily products.



The government is under pressure from the IMF to borrow $4.7 billion from it.



Though financial and economic reforms are expected, the Finance Minister will not say anything in this regard, in his budget speech in parliament.



The Finance Minister will be presenting the budget at a time when the low-income people has been hit hard by skyrocketing essential prices.



The average headline inflation over the last six months (November 2022 to April 2023) stood at 8.91 per cent.



It is this backdrop that the Finance Minister has set the target of keeping inflation at 6.5 per cent in the next fiscal year.



On the other hand, when the government wants to reduce the flow of credit to the private sector using monetary policy to control inflation, the Finance Minister wants to s set investment target for the next fiscal year at 33.8 per cent of the GDP.



Former Executive Director of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Prof Dr Mustafizur Rahman said, "There is not much opportunity to take up public-satisfaction projects in this year's budget. It will be difficult considering the fact that the economy is under pressure. Social security programmes may increase slightly. While giving additional projects to MPs - how to restore economic stability and maintain the previous trend of growth should be given priority. It is not right to make such an ambitious plan in an election year. I hope that the government will take timely action considering the economic uncertainty that has arisen at present."



