Budget session begins today

The budget for the next fiscal year (2023-24) has been finalised under the triple pressure of economic crises due to the Russia-Ukraine war, IMF loan conditions and slow revenue income. There the expenditure target has been fixed at Tk 761,785 crore. The amount of the budget is Tk 110,278 crore more than the current revised budget.The sitting begins this afternoon.A total revenue target of Tk 503,900 crore has been set to meet the huge expenditure. To achieve this, an additional Tk 67,637 crore has to be collected over the 2022-23 fiscal year.However, the deficit between total revenue and expenditure has been kept at 5.2 per cent of GDP for the new fiscal year. Deficit budget (including grants) is Tk 257,885 crore.The Finance Ministry has finalised the mentioned budget for the next fiscal year (2023-24). It will be tabled in the Jatiya Sangsad today by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal after Cabinet approval, which is likely to be passed on June 25 after lengthy discussions as a proposed budget. It will be effective from July 1.