Take action against anyone obstructing voting: CEC

The CEC said that he found no evidence of hostile environment in Khulna city. Our Correspondent, KhulnaKHULNA, May 31: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal asked concerned authorities to take action against anyone obstructing voters from casting their votes."Action will be taken if any irregularities are detected", he warned, saying Presiding officers should exercise their power, if necessary, to ensure free, fair, impartial and credible election."He was speaking as the chief guest at a briefing of the presiding officers of Khulna mayoral polls at Government Boyra Women College.Election Commissioner Brigadier General Ahsan Habib Khan (retd), EC secretary Md Jahangir Alam, spoke as special guests at the briefing chaired by divisional commissioner Zillur Rahman Chowdhury.Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, DIG of Khulna Range Police Moinul Haque also spoke and Deputy Commissioner Khondokar Yasir Arefin, Superintendent of Police Mahbub Hossain and Returning Officer Md Alauddin were present.The CEC said that he found no evidence of hostile environment in Khulna city.