First class air travel of govt officials suspended







It was informed to media by a statement from Prime Minister's Press Wing on Wednesday.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina signed the summary related to it, the statement added.

The facility of business class air travel at government expense will remain suspended till further orders.



On May 12 last year, the Finance Ministry also issued an order to bar all officers in government, semi-government, and autonomous organizations alongside government banks and financial institutions from travelling abroad.



