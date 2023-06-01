Video
Thursday, 1 June, 2023
Right to Information Act useful for investigative journalism: Malek

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Staff Correspondent

Chief Information Commissioner Abdul Malek said on Wednesday that experience, knowledge and opinion of journalists would be useful in  implementation of the Right to Information Act.

Speaking at a workshop in the capital he said that the law would be useful for investigative journalism.

The workshop was hosted to encourage journalists to practice investigative journalism using the Right to Information Act.

BSS Managing Director Abul Kalam Azad was the main speaker and National Press Club President Farida Yasmin spoke as the special guest.

Former Information Commissioner Nepal Chandra Sarker presented the keynote paper
The workshop was chaired by Abdul Malek and Secretary of Information Commission Md Abdul Hakim moderated discussions.


