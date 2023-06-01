Video
Home Back Page

KCC Polls

Shafiqur gets back candidacy

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, May 31: A High Court division restored the candidacy of independent mayoral candidate S M Shafiqur Rahman (Mushfiq) whose nomination was declared invalid for Khulna City Corporation (KCC) polls, Returning Officer Md Alauddin Ahmed confirmed the Daily Observer on Wednesday.

In a press conference at Khulna Press Club on Wednesday, Shafiqur Rahman said,"A High Court bench consisting of Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Md Bashir Ullah gave the verdict on Sunday (May 28), ordered to Returning Officer of KCC polls to give a symbol after restoring his candidacy."

A total of five candidates now vying for the mayoral post of KCC. They are: AL backed Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Jatiya Party's Shafiqul Islam Modhu, Islami Andolon of Bangladesh's Moulana Abdul Awal, Jaker Party's candidate S M Sabbir Hossain and independent candidate S M Shafiqur Rahman (Mushfiq).

Meanwhile, Awami League-backed mayoral candidate Talukder Abdul Khaleque continues his electoral campaign with the residents of Notun Bazar, Gagon Babu Road, Railway Market, Station Road under Ward No-22 and 23 by distributing leaflets.

Jatiya Party's Shafiqul Islam Modhu has completed his day-long campaign in Ward No 22 in the city.



