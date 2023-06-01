2 groups of lawyers disrupt court proceedings again







During the demonstration the BNP lawyers chanted slogans to halt the trial proceedings against Tarique and Zubaida in front of the trial court at 3:00pm. On the other hand, a group of pro-Awami League lawyers started to chant slogans against BNP lawyer's stance. At this stage tension mountened on the court premises.



Regarding Tuesday's chaotic incident, Shah Md Mamun, Nazir of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court, filed a GD with Kotwali police on Wednesday.

Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shahinur Rahman confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer on Wednesday.The GD includes the names of 28 lawyers, including BNP International Affairs Secretary Adv Masood Ahmed Talukder, and around 100 to 150 unidentified pro-BNP lawyers. Inspector (Investigation) Mahbubur Rahman of Kotwali Police Station said that necessary measures will be taken after conducting a thorough investigation.



According to the GD, Tuesday was fixed as the day for testimonies against Tarique Rahman and Zubaida Rahman in the Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court and Special Tribunal No 1. The court session resumed at 3:00pm after the midday break.



However, moments later, pro-BNP lawyers attempted to intimidate the witnesses and disrupt the judicial proceedings by shouting and abusing them inside the court.



Despite efforts by Additional Public Prosecutor Adv Tapas Pal and ACC Public Prosecutor Adv Jahangir Hossain to restore order, the pro-BNP lawyers continued to disrupt the proceedings and the testimony of witnesses by chanting slogans. Eventually, when pro-Awami lawyers entered the courtroom, the pro-BNP lawyers left amidst chaos. Subsequently, the court concluded the day's judicial proceedings after re-taking the evidence in the case.



Amid the hullabaloo of lawyers of both the parties, Judge Asaduzzaman of Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court recorded the testimony of one more prosecution witness in the case. After recording the statement the Court fixed today (Thursday for the next hearing of the case. The witness is Shah Alam, a Deputy Administration Officer of Dhaka Deputy Commissioner Officer, With the witness, a total of eight witnesses have so far testified in the court.



Tarique and Zubaida have been in London since 2008.



On April 13, the court framed charges against Tarique and his wife.



Tarique is accused in 15 other cases, mostly filed during the caretaker government rule in 2007 and 2008, and Zubaida has been indicted only in one of these cases.



