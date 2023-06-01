DU lifts job skill requirements in 9th to 16th grade posts







The authorities came out with the decision in a Syndicate meeting held on Tuesday night.



Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman told the Daily Observer, "There will be no more demand of job skill in fresh graduate recruitment. Efficiency will be counted during promotion."

"It's good news for the fresh graduates of the university. Job experience will not be wanted in the posts worth 9th to 16th grade," Syndicate member Prof Md Abdus Samad said, adding, "Only in a few technical posts, job experience will be required."



Following a report published in the Daily Observer on March 23, the Dhaka University authorities took initiatives to lift requirement of experience in fresh graduate recruitment in the offices of the university.



The report showed that a section officer was recruited in the Vice-Chancellor's office that did not fulfill the requirement of five years experience in administration.

