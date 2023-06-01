Video
Renovation works of Kalurghat Bridge delayed

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Staff Correspondent


CHATTOGRAM, May 31: The renovation works of the existing century-old Kalurghat Railway Bridge have been delayed for introducing ferry service by the Roads and highways department.

The Bangladesh Railway (BR) was interested to open a call for bids in March to renovate the Kalurghat Bridge over the River Karnaphuli in Chattogram, in line with the completion of the Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail line.
According to BR sources, first tender has been invited for appointment of ferry service in March. But there was no tender dropped for the works. Second time, there was no response for the purpose. Then third time authorities call for tender and was opened on May 30 and found three bidders. But one of them was fake, Pintu Chakma, Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways department told the Daily Observer.

"It is not possible to appoint one from only two tenders. So, the tenders shall have to be invited for the 4th time," Pintu Chakma said.

"Fouth time tender will be invited within the current week giving the schedule for 14 days," he added.
The Bangladesh Railway (BR) has taken up the project of renovation works of the Kalurghat Bridge at Tk 60 million.

But, the Roads and Highways department will introduce ferry service at Kalurghat on the river Karnaphuli to facilitate the vehicles used the century-old Kalurghat bridge. The ferry service will continue till the completion of renovation works of the bridge.

Sources said, heavy vehicles will move through the ferry while train and small vehicles will move through the old bridge.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh railway entrusted Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) experts for conducting the renovation works to enhance the capacity of the old bridge. The old bridge is capable for a train carrying 10- ton load to pass at 10 km per hour.

Meanwhile, an agreement was signed with BUET on September 8 in 2022 for conducting a feasibility study of the existing century-old Kalurghat Bridge.

After rehabilitation of the Kalurghat Bridge the train may run to Cox' Bazar either from Chattogram or Dhaka. Without rehabilitation works, the movement of train over the existing Railway Bridge at Kalurghat for the newly constructed rail line to Cox's Bazar is now risky. Railway Sources said the 239-metre-long Kalurghat dual-purpose bridge has now become unfit for both train and road traffic that built in 1930 over Karnaphuli River.

The bridge has been playing a remarkable role in both rail and road communications between the port city and southern part of Chattogram district, and Cox's Bazar district.

Besides, movement of broad gauge train in Dhaka-Cox's Bazar rail line is uncertain till 2030 due to delay in construction of "Rail-cum-Road" third Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat.

The construction works of the Kalurghat Bridge is likely to begin in 2024 which is expected to be completed by 2030.

Presently three ferries have already been anchored in the river in the Kalurghat area.


