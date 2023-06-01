Long-pending repatriation of killer Rashed: A source of irritation, says Shahriar







"Yes, there are some irritants in the relations�and that (Rashed Chowdhury issue) is a source of irritation, " the State Minister said at an interaction titled "Bangladesh at the Crossroads" held at a local hotel organized by a Bangla daily on Wednesday.



However, the State Minister said the friendship between Bangladesh and the United States has deepened and broadened to the length that allows them to frankly debate on the differences.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Foreign Affairs said that demanding a caretaker government is an "illegitimate demand" as per the present constitution and also the verdict passed on by the judges.

"Such demand by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) itself goes on to qualify as an "obstruction" to free and fair election," the State Minister said.



"We hoped that the United States would take note of the threats being passed by our friends in Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to obstruct elections as per the constitution," Md Shahriar Alam said.



"Almost every day there are speeches, comments and commentaries passed on by our friends in the BNP threatening that police officers, administration, electoral officials whoever will participate in the election will be dealt with. That's a serious threat. I hope the US is taking good note of that," the State Minister said.



Replying to a question on pressure on the government, Shahriar posed a counter question, "Do you really think even if someone wants to put pressure they can move Sheikh Hasina?



He said she (PM Hasina) is the daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



"That is her pride and that is what drives her. Please do some justice to this legacy and do not invite such weaker observations."



Responding to another question, he said there is no reason to see new sanctions and the government is absolutely not under any pressure from anywhere.



The State Minister opined that free and fair election requires equal political commitments from all political parties.



Shahriar hoped that all political parties will take part in the election demonstrating their commitment.



Talking about the relations with the US, the State Minister referred to what he said on Tuesday at EMK Centre.



When his attention was drawn regarding a reported letter by six congressmen to US President Joe Biden, the State Minister said, "I don't know whether it is true."



He reminded that BNP has a history of using and falsifying comments of foreign friends in the past and also referred to BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's article in the Washington Times seeking withdrawal of GSP facilities for Bangladesh.



Replying to a question on China-led Global Development Initiative (GDI) issue, the State Minister said the GDI is a new phenomenon and there is nothing to share until something is done from Bangladesh side.



He said there is a committee in place which will look into it.



"We are yet to reach any such stage regarding GDI," he said. Shahriar said Bangladesh joined the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and they have no concern about the BRI. Responding to a question, he said there is no reason to see new sanctions.



He also said the government is absolutely not under any pressure from anywhere.



On the Rohingya crisis, he said the government is doing its best and sought cooperation from the major countries to solve the crisis. Responding to a question, the State Minister said there is no security threat in the country and security cooperation does not mean joining any alliance.



State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Wednesday that the long-pending repatriation of Rashed Chowdhury, a self-confessed, convicted killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman finding refuge in a friendly country like the USA remains a source of irritation in the relations between USA-Bangladesh."Yes, there are some irritants in the relations�and that (Rashed Chowdhury issue) is a source of irritation, " the State Minister said at an interaction titled "Bangladesh at the Crossroads" held at a local hotel organized by a Bangla daily on Wednesday.However, the State Minister said the friendship between Bangladesh and the United States has deepened and broadened to the length that allows them to frankly debate on the differences.Meanwhile, State Minister for Foreign Affairs said that demanding a caretaker government is an "illegitimate demand" as per the present constitution and also the verdict passed on by the judges."Such demand by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) itself goes on to qualify as an "obstruction" to free and fair election," the State Minister said."We hoped that the United States would take note of the threats being passed by our friends in Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to obstruct elections as per the constitution," Md Shahriar Alam said."Almost every day there are speeches, comments and commentaries passed on by our friends in the BNP threatening that police officers, administration, electoral officials whoever will participate in the election will be dealt with. That's a serious threat. I hope the US is taking good note of that," the State Minister said.Replying to a question on pressure on the government, Shahriar posed a counter question, "Do you really think even if someone wants to put pressure they can move Sheikh Hasina?He said she (PM Hasina) is the daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."That is her pride and that is what drives her. Please do some justice to this legacy and do not invite such weaker observations."Responding to another question, he said there is no reason to see new sanctions and the government is absolutely not under any pressure from anywhere.The State Minister opined that free and fair election requires equal political commitments from all political parties.Shahriar hoped that all political parties will take part in the election demonstrating their commitment.Talking about the relations with the US, the State Minister referred to what he said on Tuesday at EMK Centre.When his attention was drawn regarding a reported letter by six congressmen to US President Joe Biden, the State Minister said, "I don't know whether it is true."He reminded that BNP has a history of using and falsifying comments of foreign friends in the past and also referred to BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's article in the Washington Times seeking withdrawal of GSP facilities for Bangladesh.Replying to a question on China-led Global Development Initiative (GDI) issue, the State Minister said the GDI is a new phenomenon and there is nothing to share until something is done from Bangladesh side.He said there is a committee in place which will look into it."We are yet to reach any such stage regarding GDI," he said. Shahriar said Bangladesh joined the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and they have no concern about the BRI. Responding to a question, he said there is no reason to see new sanctions.He also said the government is absolutely not under any pressure from anywhere.On the Rohingya crisis, he said the government is doing its best and sought cooperation from the major countries to solve the crisis. Responding to a question, the State Minister said there is no security threat in the country and security cooperation does not mean joining any alliance.