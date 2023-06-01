Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 June, 2023, 7:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Navy's passing out parade held in Khulna

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Staff Correspondent

Navy's passing out parade held in Khulna

Navy's passing out parade held in Khulna

Passing out parade marking the induction of A-23 batch of New Entry Sailors of Bangladesh Navy was held at the BNS Titumir parade ground at Khalishpur in Khulna on Wednesday. Navy Chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal attended the parade as chief guest.

The chief guest congratulated the new 773 entry sailors of A-2023 batch and urged to show their outstanding performance in the service related to national security and prosperity in future, according to ISPR.

Addressing the newly inducted sailors on the occasion, the chief guest said, the Bangladesh Navy has already been turned into a dynamic force under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He called upon them to build up themselves as worthy sailors by implementing the education in future professional life which they acquire from the sailors' school.

With retrospect of the spirit and sacrifice of the freedom fighters, the Navy chief urged the Navy men to go ahead with determination to defend the independence and sovereignty of the country at any cost.

Earlier, the chief guest inspected the smartly turned-out parade and took salute at the march past.
 
He distributed "Noubahini Pradhan Padak", "Kadomfhul Padak" and "Titumir Padak" to three new entry sailors who obtained first, second and third positions for their outstanding performances.

The spectacular parade was witnessed, among others, by local high civil and military officials maintaining social distance and health guidelines.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
First class air travel of govt officials suspended
No direct subsidy given to fuel oil: Nasrul
Right to Information Act useful for investigative journalism: Malek
Shafiqur gets back candidacy
2 groups of lawyers disrupt court proceedings again
DU lifts job skill requirements in 9th to 16th grade posts
Renovation works of Kalurghat Bridge delayed
Long-pending repatriation of killer Rashed: A source of irritation, says Shahriar


Latest News
RAB arrests man sentenced to life term in rape case
Budget deficit Tk 2, 61,758 cr
Govt proposes Tk 18,299 cr subsidy for agriculture sector
Tk 38,052cr proposed for health sector
Cigarettes to get costlier
Govt targets to achieve $12,500 per capita income by 2041
Budget of Tk 7.61 lakh crore placed, govt aims at 7.5pc GDP growth
Gold smuggler jailed for 10yrs in Ctg
Inflation to remain around 6pc in FY24
15% VAT on import of software proposed
Most Read News
‘Bangladesh’s perspective on the evolving global-regional geo-politics and challenges of diplomacy’
Dr Yunus must pay Tk 12cr as tax evasion by him proved
'Why protection on road suddenly lifted,' US envoy asks Home Minister
Overseas air travel on business class at govt cost suspended
Metro rail to run till 8pm from today
JS budget session begins at 5pm
Nothing to share yet regarding China’s GDI: Shahriar Alam
NSU-UWA Agribusiness Centre of Excellence opens
Magnitude 6.2 quake detected off New Zealand's south coast
Three labourers die after mud heap falls on them
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft