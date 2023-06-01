JU Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall gets new provost







Prof Sabbir is replacing the outgoing Provost Prof Obaidur Rahman of Physics Department, who has been relieved from the position, the office order read. The authorities of Jahangirnagar University appointed Prof Md Sabbir Alam of Mathematics Department as new Provost of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall of the university on Wednesday.He will serve the hall as its Provost until issuing further notification in this regard, according to an office order signed by the university Registrar Rahima Kaneez.Prof Sabbir is replacing the outgoing Provost Prof Obaidur Rahman of Physics Department, who has been relieved from the position, the office order read.