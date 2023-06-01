Workshop on ‘Outcome Based Curriculum’held at CUET







CHATTOGRAM, May 31: A workshop on 'Outcome Based Curriculum Imple-mentation' held jointly organised by Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) and Bangladesh University Grants Commission on Wednesday.UGC member Prof Dr Biswajit Chanda was virtually connected as the chief guest at the opening session of the workshop at the academic council room of the university.The guest of honour was Prof Dr Mainul Islam, Dean and Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) of the Faculty of Civil Engineering of CUET.Under the chairmanship of Professor Dr Asaduzzaman, director of IQAC, CUET, Director of Strategic Planning and Quality Assurance Division of UGC, Dr Durga Rani Sarkar was the special guest and IQAC Additional Director Professor Dr Sanaul Rabbi gave a welcome speech on the occasion.