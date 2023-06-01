Video
RU Admission Test Fraud

16 including BCL leader sued

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

RAJSHAHI, May 31: The Rajshahi University authorities have filed multiple cases against 16 people including a Bangladesh Chhatra League leader on charge of fraud in Rajshahi University admission test 2022-23.

Registrar Prof Abdus Salam filed the cases on behalf of the university authorities with Motihar and Chandrima police stations in the city.

Additional Commissioner of  Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Vijay Kumar Basak confirmed this on Wednesday morning.

Among them, Chhatra League leader, government BCS official, students of Rajshahi University and Dhaka University have been arrested.

The accused are Hasibul Islam Shanto, deputy secretary of RU Chhatra League and joint-general secretary of Natore District Chhatra League,  Enamul Haque, student of Dhaka University's  Islamic Studies Department, Md. Swapan Hossain, a 2018-19 academic year student of Rajshahi University's Department of Public Administration, Sheikh Abu Hanif, Assistant Social Service Officer of Gournadi Upazila in Barishal.

Tanveer Ahmed, Kawsar Ali Vidyut, Md. Mainul Islam, Md. Abdur Rakib, Md. Israfil Hossain, Zahid Al Hasan Siam, Rupam Sarkar and Sheikh Abu Hanif. The names of the remaining four have not yet been released.

Among them, Hasibul, Sheikh Abu Hanif, Enamul Haque and Swapan have been arrested.

According to the case statement, Md. Israfil Hossain appeared in the exam as a proxy candidate for Zahid Al Hasan Siam in exchange of Tk 70,000. He was arrested from room 424 of Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose Academic Building of the university. Hasibul Islam Shanto hired Enamul Haque for Tk 50,000. He gave proxy on behalf of main candidate Tanveer Ahmed.

Sheikh Abu Hanif was arrested Rabindranath Tagore Academic Building of the university. He appeared for the original candidate Rupam Sarkar.

Regarding the arrest of the BCL leader, Faisal Ahmed Runu, general secretary of the BCL RU unit said, "We came to know about the matter sometime ago. If he is involved in this incident, organizational action will be taken against him."

Prof Abdus Salam, registrar of the university said, "We have filed a case on behalf of the university administration. Now the matter will be investigated by law enforcement agencies and action will be taken."

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar Basak said, "We have interrogated those who were detained yesterday. According to the information given by them, we have arrested one person. But he is not the original culprit. Hopefully we will be able to arrest him soon. At the same time, those involved in the  fraud will also be arrested."     �UNB


