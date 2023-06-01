5 lakh children to be fed anti-worm tablets in Ctg







CCC Chief Health Officer Dr Selim Akhtar Chowdhury said this in an advocacy meeting at CCC General Hospital auditorium on Wednesday.



Dr Salim Akhtar Chowdhury said, "From June 4 to 10, 5 lakh students and out-of-school children will be given deworming tablets in 41 wards of the city.�

CHATTOGRAM, May 31: Five lakh children of Chattogram City will be fed anti-worm tablets from June 4 to 10 by the Health Department of Chittagong City Corporation (CCC).CCC Chief Health Officer Dr Selim Akhtar Chowdhury said this in an advocacy meeting at CCC General Hospital auditorium on Wednesday.Dr Salim Akhtar Chowdhury said, "From June 4 to 10, 5 lakh students and out-of-school children will be given deworming tablets in 41 wards of the city.�