Raushan urges authorities to ensure a ‘Clean Dhaka’







In a statement, Raushan said that Dhaka has been identified several times as most polluted city in the world by various international organizations observe the air pollution and climate issues. The same thing has been projected in the recent survey report of an international research organization. It is so unfortunate and shameful for the country's people.



Though the Dhaka City has a traditional and glorious history of 400 years, the beloved Dhaka City is now neglected. Overpopulation, garbage heaps, endless traffic jams, old dilapidated transport, lagunas and auto-rickshaws plying in roads of Dhaka violating all kinds of traffic rules made the civic life difficult. Opposition leader to the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Raushan Ershad, also chief patron of Jatiya Party (JP), on Tuesday urged authorities to ensure a 'Clean Dhaka' by removing all garbage and traffic from the city.In a statement, Raushan said that Dhaka has been identified several times as most polluted city in the world by various international organizations observe the air pollution and climate issues. The same thing has been projected in the recent survey report of an international research organization. It is so unfortunate and shameful for the country's people.Though the Dhaka City has a traditional and glorious history of 400 years, the beloved Dhaka City is now neglected. Overpopulation, garbage heaps, endless traffic jams, old dilapidated transport, lagunas and auto-rickshaws plying in roads of Dhaka violating all kinds of traffic rules made the civic life difficult.